ROCKFORD — The plan to bring a Hard Rock casino to Rockford appears to be moving slowly, with the Illinois Gaming Board recommending a denial of a temporary casino license to Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center in late April after it was learned the owner of the space allegedly failed to disclose an arrest from July of 2020, according to reporting by Channel 17 Eyewitness News in Rockford.
Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fructher wrote in the denial recommendation from April 21 that conduct on behalf of those involved with the temporary and permanent casino could tarnish statewide gaming in Illinois. At the time of the recommendation for denial, details surrounding the negative recommendation were not publicly disclosed.
Publicly available Ogle County Circuit Court records show that Joseph Castrogiovanni, 69, was arrested on July 23, 2020 and charged with reckless conduct and pleaded guilty with a sentence of one year probation, plus an undisclosed fine.
Channel 17 Eyewitness News in Rockford reported Friday the charge stemmed from an incident where Castrogiovanni fired a gun at a vehicle which had two occupants in the driveway of his Weldon Road home, with no injuries being reported.
The gaming board said Castrogiovanni failed to disclose the arrest in a timely manner to authorities, which prompted the denial recommendation for the Gambling Supplier Application.
An attorney representing the Castrogiovanni family was quoted by Channel 17 Eyewitness News as having requested a hearing to restore good faith in the temporary casino license plan.
Throughout the development process, Giovanni’s was identified as the ideal location for the temporary casino while construction on the Hard Rock casino facility, to be located at the former Clock Tower Resort site, was ongoing that would represent an $8 million investment.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
The Hard Rock Cafe Casino is expected to create 800 to 1,000 permanent jobs. The facility is planned to have 64,000 square feet of gaming space, a 1,600-seat capacity entertainment venue along with three full-service restaurants and three bars.
In February, the state’s gaming board voted to give the project a favorable preliminary suitability ruling. The vote marked a big step for the licensing process for the casino project and 815 Entertainment, paving the way for construction; investors to secure further financing and ordering of gaming machines.
Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit resort and casino project received state approval on March 24 from Gov. Tony Evers who concurred with federal authorities in support of the project, moving the project forward to the point of final steps before construction. The Beloit casino proposal includes a 300-room hotel, a water park, and a convention center. It is estimated to create about 1,500 jobs.