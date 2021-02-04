CHICAGO — The Hard Rock Cafe casino project in Rockford took a major step forward on Thursday as the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) voted to give the project a favorable preliminary suitability ruling
The vote marks a big step for the licensing process for the casino project and 815 Entertainment, paving the way for construction; investors to secure further financing and ordering of gaming machines.
IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter said Thursday’s vote was “an important step,” but noted that the action was the first of many ahead before the final license being issued.
IGB Chairman Charles Schmadeke said he was “excited for the City of Rockford” ahead of the board taking action.
During construction, plans are to seek an additional license to operate a temporary casino at Giovanni’s restaurant near the permanent Hard Rock site—the former Clock Tower Resort in Rockford adjacent to Interstate 39/90.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the Hard Rock Cafe Casino is expected to create 800 to 1,000 permanent jobs. The facility is planned to have 64,000 square feet of gaming space, a 1,600-seat capacity entertainment venue along with three full-service restaurants and three bars.
Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s proposal for a casino-resort in Beloit remains under review by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, with tribe officials confident a decision could come from Gov. Tony Evers in March or April of this year.
The tribe recently completed a feasibility study for the project to evaluate the impacts of COVID-19, followed by final design work ahead of site evaluation.
The Beloit casino-resort, set to be constructed in phases, could include a 139,700 square-foot casino, 175,000 square-foot retail outlet, 300-room hotel, 40,000 square-foot water park with supporting convention center and restaurants projected to create approximately 1,985 full-time jobs.