ROCKFORD—Chicago-Rockford International Airport (RFD) is welcoming passengers back and business seems to be moving closer to where it was in 2019, before the pandemic.
“We have gotten a lot closer to normal in 2022,” said Chicago-Rockford Airport Operations Director Zack Oakley. “Our spring break sales in 2022 were almost exactly the same as they were in 2019, with a 1% difference.”
Oakley told the Beloit Daily News last year overall passenger traffic was down approximately 32% for 2020, and it was down about 18% at the beginning of 2021.
Across the country, air travel passengers in 2021 increased 83% in 2021 compared to 2020, but was still down 27% compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Based on the recent change to the mask mandate on public transportation, Allegiant Airlines have dropped enforcing the mandate.
The airport continues to follow current guidelines and will no longer require passengers to wear masks during their travels, while in the terminal building.
A federal judge in Florida ruled in mid-April that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had overstepped its authority in requiring mass transit passengers to wear face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden Administration has said they planned to appeal the ruling.
“We are offering all seats on our passenger flights, for sale and have been successfully selling full plane tickets going into 2022, “ Oakley said.
In 2020, many airlines would leave the middle seat open, for social distancing and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Even though masks are not required, passengers are still welcome to wear them and vendors are selling them at the airline.
“We still see passengers wearing masks on flights and throughout the airport,” Oakley noted.
Oakley wanted to stress that Chicago-Rockford International Airport still takes safety seriously.
“Our disinfection and cleaning process has not changed between flights on all airport surfaces,” Oakley said.
“2021 was a record breaking year for us in terms of cargo freight and passenger sales,” Oakley said. “Things have been starting to go back to 2019 numbers with our cargo, and it has even increased.”
“Ticket prices have stabilized in the later months of 2021,” Oakley said. “With the recent news of Ukraine it has increased our fuel prices, which has made an impact on our ticket passenger prices.”
The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting embargo on Russian oil and fuel, has affected fuel prices for consumer and public transportation in recent months, driving fuel prices to new highs.
“In 2021, cargo numbers grew 25%, with over 3.4 billion pounds of landed weight traveling through RFD compared to 2.7 billion pounds in 2020,” said Catherine Povalitis, vice president of Chartwell Agency. “December was the largest single month ever for cargo, with more than 431 million pounds of landed weight moving through.”
“In 2022, cargo numbers have continued to increase from 2021,” Oakley noted. “This comes from the relationship with our partners and cargo companies.”
The airport in Rockford offers the second-largest UPS hub in North America. They work closely and are considered a major base of operations for Amazon Air.
“The public should expect a closer experience to pre-pandemic airline travel than ever before,” Oakley said. “We have had larger crowds at the airport and fully booked planes.”
Chicago-Rockford International Airport offers flights to Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, orlando, Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona.