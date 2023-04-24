Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock County City of Beloit1702 Ashland Ave.; $120,000 on 4/10/20231638 Emerson St.; $469,000 on 4/11/2023709 Liberty Ave.; $60,000 on 4/11/2023322, Kenwood Ave.; $137,400 on 4/12/20231917 Forest Ave.; $78,000 on 4/14/20232144 Lenox St.; $175,000 on 4/14/20232427 Heather Terrace; $255,000 on 4/14/2023522 Hackett St.; $35,000 on 4/14/2023City of Brodhead208 E. 10th Ave.; $340,000 on 4/14/2023City of Edgerton508 Main St.; $165,000 on 4/10/20231016 Roberts St.; $216,200 on 4/14/2023City of Evansville631 Prairie View Drive; $406,000 on 4/11/202364 Braeburn Way; $374,900 on 4/12/2023562 Stonewood Court; $289,700 on 4/14/2023City of Janesville915 N. Garfield Ave.; $189,900 on 4/10/2023546 S. Jackson St.; $160,000 on 4/11/20235460 Arrowood Lane; $489,100 on 4/12/20231532 E. Racine St.; $276,000 on 4/13/20231717 Wesley Ave.; $164,500 on 4/13/2023225 Pease Court; $111,300 on 4/14/20233131 Satinwood Drive; $319,900 on 4/14/20233934 Markham Drive; $220,000 on 4/14/2023810 Sutherland Ave.; $135,872 on 4/14/2023City of Milton11 W. Madison Ave.; $274,216 on 4/14/2023Town of Beloit2624 S. Herbert Drive; $249,900 on 4/14/2023Town of Center3213 N. Dohs Road; $2,000 on 4/14/2023Town of Fulton6240 N. Highway 51; $240,000 on 4/11/2023Town of Janesville336 E. Jf Townline Road; $313,500 on 4/12/2023Lot 19, Stark Road; $64,000 on 4/14/2023Town of Lima8823 Highway 59 E; $180,000 on 4/12/2023Town of Newark10618 W. State Road 81; $215,000 on 4/14/2023Town of Rock1013 S. Kessler Road; $237,000 on 4/14/2023Town of Turtle5843 E. Creek Road; $195,000 on 4/12/20232212 E. W. Hard Road; $182,500 on 4/14/2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer Beloit residents question school board's school closure decision Beloit businesses, individuals honored for downtown revitalization efforts Janesville man faces OWI homicide charge in fatal crash Beloit Memorial basketball team commended for Muskego conduct Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime