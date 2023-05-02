Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock County City of Beloit2652 Woodside Drive; $575,000 on 4/17/2023929 Park Ave.; $195,000 on 4/17/20231025 Bluff St.; $76,600 on 4/19/2023130 Bluff St.; $17,300 on 4/19/20231344 Sixth St.; $128,400 on 4/19/20231444 Bittel St.; $11,000 on 4/19/20231762 Harrison Ave.; $97,500 on 4/19/20231157 W. Grand Ave.; $35,000 on 4/20/2023518 St. Lawrence Ave.; $155,000 on 4/20/2023522 St. Lawrence Ave.; $155,000 on 4/20/2023828 Henry Ave.; $81,000 on 4/20/20231246 Dewey Ave.; $80,000 on 4/21/20231533 McKinley Ave.; $185,000 on 4/21/20232150 Crittenden Place; $342,000 on 4/21/20232765 E. Ridge Road; $345,000 on 4/21/2023City of Edgerton1709 East Road 4; $105,000 on 4/21/20239 York Road; $32,000 on 4/21/2023City of Evansville564 Stonewood Court; $286,100 on 4/17/202323 N. Fourth St.; $149,900 on 4/20/2023230 Garfield Ave.; $295,000 on 4/21/2023243 N. Water St.; $401,000 on 4/21/2023City of Janesville1147 E. Court St.; $210,000 on 4/17/20232321-2323 Mt. Zion Ave.; $171,000 on 4/17/20234515 Red Tail Lane; $320,000 on 4/17/2023452 S. Garfield Ave.; $570,000 on 4/17/20233726 Huntington Ave.; $70,000 on 4/18/202316 Marshall Place; $260,000 on 4/20/20232317 Highland Ave.; $150,500 on 4/20/20234162 Eastridge Drive; $196,000 on 4/20/20231466 Marquette St.; $210,000 on 4/21/2023321 E. Court St.; $160,000 on 4/21/2023634 S. Main St.; $285,000 on 4/21/2023Town of Beloit1132 S. Paddock Road; $230,000 on 4/17/20232277 S. Genevieve Ave.; $239,900 on 4/19/20233345 W. Alpine Drive; $210,000 on 4/21/2023Town of Clinton9023 E. Highway 67; $8,400 on 4/21/2023Town of Harmony2805 E. Hayley Lane; $405,000 on 4/20/2023Town of Milton8421 N. Birdie St.; $523,000 on 4/17/20231720 E. Road 1; $182,000 on 4/21/2023Town of Rock3434 W. B R Townline Road; $200,000 on 4/18/20236306 W. Lowry Road; $2,932,875 on 4/19/2023Town of Spring Valley14937 W. Lang Road; $700,000 on 4/21/20234243 S. Holden Road; $220,000 on 4/21/2023Village of Clinton512 Church St.; $176,500 on 4/20/2023514 Wagner Drive; $285,000 on 4/21/2023Village of Footville321 W. Centre St.; $166,000 on 4/21/2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Downtown Beloit Farmers Market debuts its outdoor market next weekend Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Summer street reconstruction planned on Beloit's west side Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime