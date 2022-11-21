Rock County City of Beloit1227 Liberty Ave.; $250,000 on 11/10/2022
1248 Division St.; $95,000 on 11/10/2022
1317 Nelson Ave.; $69,900 on 11/10/2022
1722 Sumac Court; $183,900 on 11/10/2022
2057 Granite Court; $170,000 on 11/10/2022
1923 Fairview Drive; $172,000 on 11/7/2022
2306 Parkmeadow Drive; $268,000 on 11/7/2022
2324 Boulder Lane; $570,000 on 11/7/2022
2508 Camelot Court; $328,000 on 11/7/2022
1751 Apex Drive; $2,182,400 on 11/8/2022
City of Evansville571 Stonewood Court; $270,000 on 11/10/2022
679 W. Main St.; $302,900 on 11/10/2022
City of Janesville1328 Josephine St.; $79,000 on 11/10/2022
811 E. Milwaukee St.; $170,000 on 11/10/2022
868 Blaine Ave.; $130,000 on 11/10/2022
808 Holmes St.; $4,500 on 11/11/2022
1409 Gershwin Drive; $110,000 on 11/7/2022
4342 Tydl Drive; $424,999 on 11/7/2022
483 S. Orchard St.; $274,900 on 11/7/2022
128 S. Pontiac Drive; $73,700 on 11/8/2022
206 Linn St.; $209,900 on 11/8/2022
4132 Windmill Lane; $375,000 on 11/8/2022
4269 Southwyck Drive; $315,000 on 11/8/2022
103 N. Walnut St.; $100,000 on 11/9/2022
2406 Kenwood Ave.; $169,900 on 11/9/2022
25 N. Walnut St.; $100,000 on 11/9/2022
809 Sherman Ave.; $190,000 on 11/9/2022
City of Milton204 Rogers St.; $215,000 on 11/10/2022
404 Woodcrest Lane; $240,000 on 11/10/2022
Town of Beloit505 E. Weirick Ave.; $290,000 on 11/10/2022
3071 S. Bartells Drive; $249,900 on 11/11/2022
850 Bridget Drive; $340,400 on 11/11/2022
2448 S. Dewey Ave.; $180,000 on 11/8/2022
Town of Fulton190 Hillside Drive; $80,000 on 11/7/2022
8249 N. Stone Farm Road; $467,000 on 11/8/2022
Town of Janesville2805 N. Arabian View Drive; $745,000 on 11/9/2022
Town of Laprairie
3137 S. Milton Shopiere Road; $300,000 on 11/10/2022
Town of Lima
9334 N. Oakwood Drive; $220,500 on 11/7/2022
Town of Newark
9420 S. County H; $145,000 on 11/11/2022
Town of Plymouth
6531 S. Emerson Road; $415,000 on 11/9/2022
Village of Orfordville
309 S. Wright St.; $220,000 on 11/11/2022
