Rock County real estate transactions
Mar 16, 2023

Rock County
City of Beloit
1809 Burton St.; $135,000 on 2/27/2023
2730 E. Ridge Road; $260,000 on 2/27/2023
308 W. Grand Ave.; $75,000 on 2/27/2023
417 Bluff St.; $63,800 on 2/27/2023
1773 Spruce St.; $80,000 on 2/28/2023
2557 Park Ave.; $65,000 on 2/28/2023
1949 St. Lawrence Ave.; $125,000 on 3/1/2023
2470 Blarney Stone Drive; $269,900 on 3/1/2023
812 McKinley Ave.; $135,000 on 3/1/2023
1122 Eleventh St.; $96,000 on 3/2/2023
1153 Ninth St.; $179,000 on 3/3/2023
1574-1576 Crescen Drive; $722,400 on 3/3/2023
2625 Iva Court, Unit 21; $129,000 on 3/3/2023
505 McKinley Ave.; $160,000 on 3/3/2023

City of Edgerton
Lot 14, Knollridge Estates; $80,000 on 3/2/2023
877 Stonefield Drive; $722,400 on 3/3/2023

City of Evansville
118 Campion Drive; $350,000 on 2/28/2023
536 Plum Tree Drive; $165,000 on 3/1/2023
124 S. Second St.; $210,000 on 3/3/2023

City of Janesville
1422 Lafayette St.; $110,000 on 2/27/2023
476 N. Washington St.; $100,000 on 2/27/2023
904 Glen St.; $190,000 on 2/27/2023
1264 S. Walnut St.; $242,000 on 2/28/2023
1506 Mt. Zion Ave.; $150,000 on 2/28/2023
27 E. Racine St.; $82,300 on 2/28/2023
801 S. Wright Road; $550,000 on 2/28/2023
1905 Center Ave.; $1,200,000 on 3/1/2023
2134 Kellogg Ave.; $202,500 on 3/1/2023
4429 Ruger Ave.; $199,900 on 3/1/2023
913 Sentinel Drive; $450,000 on 3/2/2023
1418 S. Walnut St.; $275,000 on 3/3/2023
1640 S. Walnut St.; $170,000 on 3/3/2023
2125 R Luther Road; $260,000 on 3/3/2023
2416 Apache Court; $335,000 on 3/3/2023
3344 McCann Drive; $355,000 on 3/3/2023
4269 Skyview Drive; $250,000 on 3/3/2023
631 N. Garfield Ave.; $180,000 on 3/3/2023
Lot 38, McCann Drive; $64,100 on 3/3/2023

City of Milton
301 Plumb St.; $221,000 on 2/27/2023
4623 N. Hall Road; $200,000 on 2/27/2023
21 W. Gailen Lane; $385,000 on 3/1/2023
771 Rivendell Drive; $722,400 on 3/3/2023

Town of Beloit
2251 W. Creedy Road; $196,500 on 3/1/2023
3165 W. Marilyn Parkway; $85,000 on 3/1/2023
4201 S. Walters Road; $20,335,700 on 3/1/2023
610 W. Rice Drive; $303,000 on 3/3/2023

Town of Fulton
11311 Ricky Road; $374,900 on 2/28/2023
534 E. Applewood Road; $327,500 on 2/28/2023

Town of Milton
6730 E County N; $450,000 on 2/28/2023
11440 N. Ridge Road and 1607 E. Road 1; $200,000 on 3/3/2023

Town of Union
7603 N. Antler Court; $490,000 on 2/28/2023

Village of Clinton
525 East St.; $315,000 on 2/27/2023