Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Feb 21, 2023 Rock CountyCity of Beloit1861 Arrowhead Drive; $305,000 on 2/10/20231446 Bittel St.; $14,000 on 2/7/20231751 Apex Drive; $990,000 on 2/8/20231755 Arrowhead Drive; $237,500 on 2/8/20232274 Boulder Court; $385,000 on 2/8/20231614 Wisconsin Ave.; $115,000 on 2/9/20231726 Garfield Ave.; $196,500 on 2/9/20232008 Lenox Ave.; $55,200 on 2/9/2023745 W. Grand Ave.; $111,000 on 2/9/2023City of Edgerton7 W. Walton St.; $40,000 on 2/9/2023City of Evansville252 Noahs Arc Court; $370,000 on 2/10/2023City of Janesville1002 Harding St.; $165,000 on 2/10/20231156 Summerhill Drive; $287,000 on 2/10/20233301 Sandhill Drive; $918,300 on 2/10/20233743 Ridge Drive; $319,000 on 2/10/20233831 Canvasback Drive; $350,000 on 2/10/2023456 W. Delavan Drive; $200,000 on 2/10/2023710 Lyndhurst Drive; $120,200 on 2/10/2023967 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $223,000 on 2/10/20231015 S. Jackson St.; $87,300 on 2/6/20231611 N. Wright Road; $170,000 on 2/6/2023401 Kellogg Ave.; $201,200 on 2/6/2023815 Hyatt St.; $46,000 on 2/6/20232530 Greenwood Drive; $251,000 on 2/7/20231008 Thornecrest Drive; $435,000 on 2/8/20231424-1426 Laramie Lane; $260,000 on 2/8/202327 S. Randall Ave.; $171,000 on 2/9/20233830 Pintail Drive; $105,000 on 2/9/2023927-929 Suffolk Drive; $347,900 on 2/9/2023City of Milton404 Prairie View Circle; $240,000 on 2/6/2023515 Greenman St.; $194,000 on 2/6/2023602 E. Madison Ave., Unit 46; $283,800 on 2/9/2023Town of Beloit1952 Nelson Ave.; $7,000 on 2/6/2023Town of Fulton4035 W. Riverside Drive; $346,000 on 2/10/2023