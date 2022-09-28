Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 28, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1011 Bushnell St.; $122,000 on 9/12/2022304 Eighth St.; $93,500 on 9/12/20221427 Chapin St.; $190,000 on 9/13/20221977 Crest Road; $203,500 on 9/14/20222058 St. Lawrence Ave.; $79,000 on 9/15/20222386 Tara Court; $276,000 on 9/15/2022920 Cleveland St.; $155,000 on 9/15/20221645 White Ave.; $127,800 on 9/16/20222047 Vernon Ave.; $230,000 on 9/16/20223665 Prairie Falcon Pass; $355,700 on 9/16/2022City of Edgerton707 S. Main St.; $135,000 on 9/16/2022City of Evansville640 Prairie View; $310,000 on 9/15/2022135 Eager Court; $283,000 on 9/16/2022City of Janesville1010 Harmony Circle Sw; $185,500 on 9/12/20222602 Joliet St.; $185,000 on 9/12/2022459 S. Orchard St.; $295,000 on 9/12/20224106 Oldwyck Drive; $295,000 on 9/14/2022568 Greendale Drive; $250,000 on 9/14/20221603-1611 Randolph Road; $505,000 on 9/15/20221611 Pershing Place; $120,000 on 9/15/2022219 Roosevelt Ave.; $75,000 on 9/15/20222303 Cherokee Road; $250,000 on 9/15/2022419-421 Exeter Drive; $235,000 on 9/15/20221135 Wuthering Hills Drive; $275,000 on 9/16/20221176 Columbus Circle; $190,000 on 9/16/20221209 N. Washington St.; $150,000 on 9/16/20221722 S. Marion Ave.; $187,900 on 9/16/20221826 W. Rugby Road; $220,000 on 9/16/2022326 Beechwood Drive; $215,000 on 9/16/2022338-340 S. Academy St.; $169,000 on 9/16/2022703 Fillmore St.; $60,000 on 9/16/2022809 Blaine Ave.; $260,000 on 9/16/2022City of Milton507 Hilltop Drive; $240,000 on 9/12/2022140 E. Madison Ave.; $75,000 on 9/14/2022Town of Beloit145 E. Yost Drive; $170,000 on 9/14/2022807 E. Hart Road; $250,000 on 9/14/20223265 W. Vel Marge Parkway; $328,000 on 9/15/20223610 S. Idlewild Drive; $235,000 on 9/15/20222480 S. Riverside Drive; $250,000 on 9/16/20222661 S. Riverside Drive; $225,000 on 9/16/20222805 Bridget Court; $322,600 on 9/16/2022Town of Janesville4116 N. Connor Road; $115,000 on 9/14/2022Town of Lima10823 E. Willow Drive; $279,000 on 9/16/2022Town of Milton1309 E Road 7; $185,000 on 9/16/2022Town of Porter10671 W. Oak Ridge Road; $410,000 on 9/16/202211937 W. Church St.; $450,000 on 9/16/2022Village of Footville210 E. Centre St.; $60,000 on 9/14/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School District superintendent finalists announced Construction project planned on Prairie Hill Road in South Beloit Beloit School District students, teachers speak out about performing arts issues Rockford woman's body found in wooded area Plans for homeless facility in Beloit outlined Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime