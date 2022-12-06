Bought & Sold Rock County real estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock County City of Beloit2651 Fuller Drive; $550,000 on 11/21/20221660 Indian Road; $328,650 on 11/22/20222564 Sunshine Lane; $215,000 on 11/22/2022823 Garfield Ave.; $164,500 on 11/22/20221023 Pleasant St.; $314,000 on 11/23/20222736 Scotties Drive; $170,000 on 11/23/2022883 Milwaukee Road; $210,000 on 11/23/2022City of Edgerton204 Marlboro Ave.; $150,000 on 11/21/2022610 Park Ave.; $203,000 on 11/23/2022City of Evansville698 Prairie View Drive; $355,000 on 11/23/2022City of Janesville1146 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $125,000 on 11/21/20221252 Monterey Lane; $220,000 on 11/21/20221427 Laramie Lane; $145,000 on 11/21/20221531 S. Arch St.; $195,000 on 11/21/20221715 Charles St.; $154,000 on 11/21/20222441 Greenwood Drive; $345,000 on 11/21/20223030 Milton Ave.; $1,560,000 on 11/21/20221513 Liberty Lane; $190,000 on 11/22/20221902 Cottonwood Drive; $250,000 on 11/22/20223211 Westminster Road; $325,700 on 11/22/20223927 Sandhill Drive; $290,000 on 11/22/2022504 S. Garfield Ave.; $119,900 on 11/22/2022764 Logan St.; $165,000 on 11/22/20221015 W. Holmes St.; $87,000 on 11/23/20221614 Prairie Knoll Drive; $282,000 on 11/23/2022421 N. Oakhill Ave.; $162,000 on 11/23/20223019 Windsor Lane; $255,000 on 11/25/20223717 Briar Crest Drive; $440,000 on 11/25/2022City of Milton317 Plumb St.; $178,900 on 11/21/2022Town of Beloit3411 W. Vel Marge Parkway; $445,000 on 11/22/2022632 E. Adventure Court; $176,300 on 11/23/2022863 Bridget Drive; $303,700 on 11/23/2022Town of Janesville2302 W. Stark Road; $800,000 on 11/21/2022Town of Newark8201 S. Smythe School Road; $400,000 on 11/23/2022Town of TurtleLot 21, East Ryan Parkway; $49,900 on 11/21/2022Village of Clinton303 Allen St.; $95,000 on 11/21/2022Village of Orfordville406 Teri Lee Lane; $315,000 on 11/23/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Two Beloit residents accused of multiple drug offenses Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Beloit man's parole deferred for 10 months, in 1994 murder case Beloit man back from Holy Land, headed to Tanzania in January 64-year-old South Beloit woman accused of hit-and-run, reckless driving Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime