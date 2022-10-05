Rock County real estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1212 Tenth St.; $100,000 on 9/19/20221426 Dewey Ave.; $155,000 on 9/19/20221543 Jackson St.; $69,800 on 9/19/20222222 Wildflower Court $245,000 on 9/19/20221017 Summit Ave.; $150,000 on 9/20/20221879 Spruce St.; $40,000 on 9/20/20222105 Roosevelt Ave.; $29,500 on 9/21/20222107 Roosevelt Ave.; $29,500 on 9/21/20221650 E. Ridge Road; $275,000 on 9/23/20222002 Grant St.; $170,000 on 9/23/2022City of Evansville231 Fair St.; $120,000 on 9/19/2022403-405 Almeron St.; $250,000 on 9/21/2022City of Janesville1238 Blaine Ave.; $190,600 on 9/19/20221675 Hemmingway Court; $273,000 on 9/19/20222418 Quail Ridge Drive; $260,000 on 9/19/20223300 Widgeon Drive; $250,000 on 9/19/20224466 White Oak Drive; $386,000 on 9/19/2022609 Glen St.; $165,000 on 9/19/2022816 N. Randall Ave.; $135,000 on 9/19/20221715 King St.; $250,000 on 9/20/20221913 S. Oakhill Ave.; $250,000 on 9/20/20224028 E. Rotamer Road; $245,000 on 9/20/20221549 S. Willard Ave.; $150,000 on 9/21/2022826 Thomas St.; $120,000 on 9/21/20222328-2330 Mineral Point Ave.; $423,400 on 9/22/20222918 Timber Lane; $365,000 on 9/22/20221414 Tyler St.; $215,000 on 9/23/20221702 Mole Ave.; $121,245 on 9/23/20222217 Commons Ave.; $153,900 on 9/23/20222311 Polk St.; $210,000 on 9/23/2022319 S. Fremont St.; $240,000 on 9/23/20223909 Kestrel Point Drive; $385,000 on 9/23/20224639 Overlook Drive; $369,900 on 9/23/2022602 Chestnut St.; $65,000 on 9/23/2022City of Milton906 Lamar Drive; $181,000 on 9/22/2022Town of Fulton10610 N. Watts Springs Park Road; $300,000 on 9/20/2022352 Skyline Drive; $115,000 on 9/23/2022530 E. Ellendale Road; $107,000 on 9/23/2022Town of Janesville5722 N. Ridge View Drive; $424,300 on 9/20/2022Town of Milton7936 N. Dannenburg Drive; $305,000 on 9/23/2022Town of Newark9804 W. County H; $170,400 on 9/20/2022Town of Spring Valley14131 W. Berg Road; $115,000 on 9/21/2022Town of Turtle1650 E. Ridge Road; $275,000 on 9/23/2022Village of Clinton503 Cross St.; $226,000 on 9/22/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Beloit man sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking, drug charges Beloit superintendent finalists Garrison and Lewis talk of inclusion, leadership Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime