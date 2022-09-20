Bought & Sold Rock County real estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City of Beloit2565 Edgewood Drive; $144,000 on 9/5/20221720 N. Lodge Drive; $223,900 on 9/6/20221502 Porter Ave.; $43,100 on 9/7/20222229 Forest Ave.; $39,200 on 9/7/2022726 Moore St.; $50,600 on 9/7/20222641 White Oaks Court; $350,000 on 9/8/20221118 Merrill St.; $73,000 on 9/9/20221518 Garfield Ave.; $199,900 on 9/9/20222253 Winchester Drive; $207,000 on 9/9/20222306 Boulder Lane; $375,000 on 9/9/2022616—616 1/2 Portland Ave.; $70,000 on 9/9/2022City of Janesville4036 Boulder Drive; $385,000 on 9/6/20221014 S. Terrace St.; $45,000 on 9/7/20221124 Bruin Lane; $325,100 on 9/7/20221214 Hawthorne Ave.; $171,000 on 9/7/20221304 Anthony Ave.; $210,000 on 9/7/20221448-1450 S. Chatham St.; $519,400 on 9/7/20221514 Arbutus St.; $180,000 on 9/7/20221814-1816 S. Crosby Ave.; $519,400 on 9/7/2022202-204 Valley Drive; $519,400 on 9/7/20224437 W. Rotamer Road; $321,500 on 9/7/2022539 Milton Ave.; $80,000 on 9/8/202298 Falling Creek Circle; $100,000 on 9/8/2022115 Red Apple Drive; $329,900 on 9/9/20221259 Milton Ave.; $600,000 on 9/9/20221369 Sienna Crossing; $177,000 on 9/9/20222114 Independence Road; $217,900 on 9/9/20222124 Lombard Ave.; $250,000 on 9/9/20223489 Joshua Drive; $385,000 on 9/9/20223637 Sandhill Drive; $235,000 on 9/9/20223737 Huntinton Ave., Unit B; $385,500 on 9/9/2022731 Eisenhower Ave.; $134,700 on 9/9/2022800 N. Marion Ave.; $280,000 on 9/9/2022City of Milton317 Green Hill Drive; $262,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Beloit620 E. Waterford Drive; $351,900 on 9/6/2022123 Main St.; $88,000 on 9/9/2022617 Masters St.; $165,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Center3926 N. Coon Island Road; $200,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Fulton829 E. Mason Drive; $439,900 on 9/7/2022530 E. Ellendale Road; $82,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Janesville4102 N. Riverhills Court; $235,000 on 9/8/2022Town of Magnolia4002 N. Coon Island Road; $200,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Milton11417 Bryant Road; $280,000 on 9/8/202211347 N. Ridge Road; $283,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Porter10632 W. Oak Ridge Road; $380,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Rock6515 W. Noss Road; $290,000 on 9/9/2022Town of Turtle6502 E. County J; $168,300 on 9/6/20228629 S. Creek Road; $100,000 on 9/7/2022Village of Clinton555 Paulson St.; $310,000 on 9/9/2022Village of Footville127 Park St.; $45,000 on 9/8/2022226 E. Centre St.; $41,500 on 9/8/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Autorama 2022 winners announced Four vehicle accident occurs on Highway 14 with no serious injuries Pecatonica man dies in crash with school bus Beloit sees building projects advance Hononegah cross country trio taking on the competition by storm Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime