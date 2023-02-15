Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1510 Carnegie Ave.; $85,800 on 1/23/20231706 Morse Ave.; $95,000 on 1/23/20231721 Morse Ave.; $95,000 on 1/23/2023518 Liberty Ave.; $91,300 on 1/23/2023550 E. Grand Ave.; $100,000 on 1/23/2023910 Park Ave.; $127,000 on 1/23/2023916 Summit Ave.; $91,300 on 1/23/20231362 Moore St.; $205,000 on 1/25/2023771 Bayliss Ave.; $350,000 on 1/25/2023904 and 908 Portland Ave.; $126,500 on 1/25/20231768 Pine St.; $85,000 on 1/27/20231776 Pine St.; $260,000 on 1/27/20231913 Merrill St.; $55,000 on 1/27/20232356 Daylily Court; $100,000 on 1/27/2023City of Edgerton110 Henderson St.; $200,000 on 1/23/202315 Swift St.; $165,000 on 1/24/2023504 Blaine St.; $300,000 on 1/26/2023408 Swift St.; $210,000 on 1/27/2023City of Evansville435 Almeron St.; $175,000 on 1/27/2023City of Janesville4246 Baybrook Drive; $275,000 on 1/24/20234256 Saratoga Drive; $270,000 on 1/24/20232030 Center Ave.; $1,000,000 on 1/25/20233777 Newcastle Drive; $473,625 on 1/26/2023849 Wuthering Hills Drive; $270,000 on 1/26/20231007 Sentinel Drive; $320,000 on 1/27/20232501 Partridge Lane; $275,000 on 1/27/20233711 Tanglewood Place; $429,900 on 1/27/20233915 Mackinac Drive; $300,000 on 1/27/2023418 N. Garfield Ave.; $230,000 on 1/27/2023857 E. Memorial Drive; $218,600 on 1/27/2023Town of Avon7115 and 7117 S. Nelson Road; $67,500 on 1/27/2023Town of Beloit2413 S. Victory Drive; $263,000 on 1/27/2023Town of Fulton10986 N. Gladys Drive W; $190,000 on 1/23/2023819 E. Mason Drive; $419,000 on 1/23/20234004 W. Riverside Drive; $139,000 on 1/24/2023Town of Milton1305 E. Road One; $122,000 on 1/24/20231738 E Road Three; $106,000 on 1/27/2023Town of Turtle8014 S. Creek Road; $215,000 on 1/27/2023Village of Clinton313 Church St.; $70,000 on 1/23/2023304 Milwaukee Road; $235,000 on 1/27/2023Village of Orfordville508 E. Beloit St.; $175,000 on 1/25/2023609 E. Church St.; $310,000 on 1/25/2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rockford teen accused of shooting death Pinnon Meats plans a third location in Beloit Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Beloit City Council approved two traffic changes to promote safety Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime