Bought & Sold Rock County real estate transactions Clint Wolf Dec 20, 2022 Rock County City of Beloit2776 N. Robinson Drive; $186,100 on 12/5/2022921 Eighth St.; $95,000 on 12/5/20221236 Nelson Ave.; $97,500 on 12/6/2022936 Johnson St.; $135,000 on 12/6/20221530 Manchester St.; $43,900 on 12/7/2022221 Carpenter St.; $45,000 on 12/7/2022721 Park Ave.; $130,000 on 12/7/2022832 Hackett St.; $35,000 on 12/7/20222047 Granite Court; $250,000 on 12/8/20222707 N. Butlin Drive; $110,300 on 12/8/2022557 E. Grand Ave.; $199,100 on 12/8/20221125 Brewster Ave.; $220,000 on 12/9/2022918 Lincoln Ave.; $120,000 on 12/9/2022City of Edgerton115 Whitney Way; $184,900 on 12/6/2022City of Evansville588 Vision Drive; $305,000 on 12/5/202273 Debbie Drive; $137,000 on 12/5/2022City of Janesville1418 S. Pearl St.; $169,900 on 12/5/20221452 Monterey Lane; $180,000 on 12/5/20221901 Holiday Drive; $250,000 on 12/5/20222707 Mineral Point Ave.; $283,000 on 12/5/20221428 Canyon Drive; $166,500 on 12/7/2022331 S. Academy St.; $175,000 on 12/7/2022608 Greenway Point Drive; $374,900 on 12/7/20221412 Bennett St.; $180,000 on 12/8/20222712 Cross Prairie Drive; $311,000 on 12/8/20222715 W. Burbank Ave.; $315,000 on 12/8/2022410 Sunset Drive; $229,900 on 12/8/20221308 Highland Ave.; $266,000 on 12/9/20221626 Prairie Knoll Drive; $255,900 on 12/9/2022164 S. Franklin St.; $195,000 on 12/9/20221724 Mole Ave.; $175,000 on 12/9/20222103 Cargill Court; $245,000 on 12/9/2022215 S. Garfiled Ave.; $260,000 on 12/9/2022220 S. Franklin St.; $9,000 on 12/9/20222292 Hawthorne Park Drive S; $230,000 on 12/9/20223073 Dartmouth Drive; $428,000 on 12/9/20223750 White Pine Drive; $769,900 on 12/9/20224110 Sandstone Drive; $400,000 on 12/9/2022701 N. Washington St.; $266,000 on 12/9/2022City of Milton622 Parkview Drive; $300,000 on 12/5/2022Town of Janesville3914 N. Harvest View Drive; $425,000 on 12/7/2022Town of Johnstown2808 N. Tarrant Road; $441,000 on 12/8/2022Town of Magnolia2613 N. State Road 213; $84,700 on 12/8/2022Town of Milton1304 E. Road 1; $170,000 on 12/5/20221241 E. Bayview Court; $479,000 on 12/9/20228234 Bowers Lake Road; $205,000 on 12/9/2022Town of Rock6137 S. Highway 51; $247,300 on 12/8/2022Town of Turtle7148 E. County P; $969,000 on 12/6/20227201 E. Starkwood Road; $969,000 on 12/6/2022Village of Footville115 W. Centre St.; $80,000 on 12/9/2022Village of Orfordville306 Jordan Place; $249,700 on 12/6/2022