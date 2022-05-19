Small businesses trying to get started can find some help at their local library.
Thanks to funding provided by the American Recovery Act, 48 small business kits are now available throughout the network of seven Rock County libraries.
The kits will be available at Beloit Public Library, Clinton Public Library, Eager Free Public Library, Edgerton Public Library, Hedberg Public Library, Milton Public Library and Orfordville Public Library.
The libraries just recently received the small business kits late last month.
“At Hedberg Public Library, we received our small business kits on April 25 and started offering them to the public and small business owners,” said Kara Blue, Lead Librarian at Hedberg Public Library.
Genia Stevens, who represents District 17 on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, pushed for this initiative with the Arrowhead Library System to provide the kits.
“My goal is to make sure all small businesses have resources they need to succeed,” Stevens said.
Each small business kit includes a Chromebook laptop computer, hotspot device and a free LivePlan business planning account.
“We worked with Lakeshores Library System to procure the small business kits,” said Steve Platteter, Director at Arrowhead Library System.
LivePlan is a web-based software that allows small business owners or future entrepreneurs to design a business plan. The software helps business people explore all challenges a new business may face.
Along with the hardware and software, the kits include contact information for a business consultant who works with Rock County Small Business Development Center. They can be added as a contributor on their business planning account to help with using the program and building a business plan.
“If the small business owner is already working with Rock County Jumpstart, then they can continue to use us with LivePlan,” Stevens noted. “They can add myself or a fellow staff member as a contributor.”
“Small business owners can use the free account on any device, because the software is web based,” Stevens said. “We wanted to provide the Chromebook, to make sure small businesses have fewer obstacles.”
“Kits can be checked out for two weeks at a time,” Blue said. “Kits need to be returned within the two weeks, but people can ask staff for a renewal.”
Kits also can be checked out without ID with a proof of address, like a bill, at all seven Rock county libraries.
Hedberg Public Library and Beloit Public Library each received 12 small business kits.
“To pick up a kit all someone needs is a library card,” said Michael DeVries II, Beloit Public Library Head of Library Resources. “If there are more available when they return the kit, they can check out another small business kit.”
“We have a total of 48 kits that were divided among all seven libraries,” Platteter said.
“We also provide this resource for non-business owners, but will have kits set aside to make sure they are available if small business owners need them,” Blue noted.