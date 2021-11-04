BELOIT—Looking to jump start your career or learn a little bit from the professional leaders in the Stateline Area?
The Beloit Rising Professionals (RP) will hold the Breakfast With The Big Cheese event from 7:30—9 a.m. on Tuesday at ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave.
Tickets are $10 for current RP members and $20 for non-members. To get tickets people can go to Rpbeloit.com under the “events” section. The fast-paced panel discussion includes breakfast.
“Our annual Breakfast with the Big Cheese is only days away, and we are inviting all young professionals to hear and connect with some of our local leaders,” said RP Board Chair Ana Montoya. “We will talk about lessons to learn during COVID-19 and how young people can have the best impact in the community.”
Speakers will include NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes CEO Stephen Merrick, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles, Stateline Family YMCA CEO Ann Hankins, The Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole and Gateway Professional Baseball—Beloit Snappers Baseball President Jeff Jurgella.
“It will be a panel discussion, but there will be time to ask questions,” Montoya said.
Montoya said the event is a great way for young people to connect and find a mentor following COVID-19 and to meet those who are in RP.
“If any young professionals are not RPs, they can see if it might be a good fit and connect with executive leaders within our community,” Montoya said.
RP considers “young” a vague and broad term. Anyone at any stage of their career, entry level to top leadership, is welcome. Current members are aged 18-45.
The Beloit Rising Professionals have a mission to engage, empower and connect rising professionals in the Beloit region through social, professional development and community involvement opportunities.
As a program of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, Beloit RP serves as a catalyst for promoting the Beloit region as an enjoyable and vibrant place for young professionals to live, work and experience life, ultimately encouraging talent retention and the growth of our future leaders.
The group gets together once a month to catch up with old friends, meet new people and try out a different restaurant or bar in the area making for a casual way to make connections.
RP has various committees people can join such as its marketing, professional development and membership committees. Annual dues are $30.