BELOIT—Regal Beloit Corporation has completed a merger with Rexnord Process and Motion Control (PMC) to become Regal Rexnord Corporation, according to an announcement made by the company earlier this month.
Regal Beloit is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing of electric motors, controls, power generation products and power transmission components. Rexnord PMC is based in Milwaukee. The merger aims to position the company as a leader in the future of power transmission, electric motor and systems development.
The new company will consist of four business segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems.
Together, the four components will enable air moving and HVAC solutions that keep people comfortable; agricultural and foodservice equipment that keeps the world fed; mining and manufacturing operations that keep the world moving; and conveying solutions that help keep e-commerce flowing,” the company announcement states.
Regal Rexnord CEO Louis Pinkham called the merger a “tremendous positive step forward” for the company’s future that positions the company “to create significant value for all our customers.”
“We will provide more robust industrial powertrain solutions—comprised of our motors and critical power transmission components—to enable a range of efficiency and productivity gains for our customers,” Pinkham said. “By providing more energy-efficient solutions, developed with greater intention, especially when it comes to leveraging voice of the customer, Regal Rexnord is also now in a better position to fulfill our business purpose: creating a better tomorrow by energy-efficiently converting power into motion.”
This new portfolio includes highly regarded brands from both Regal and Rexnord PMC, including Regal’s Browning, Grove Gear, Hub City, Jaure, Kop-Flex, McGill, ModSort, Sealmaster and System Plast brands, as well as PMC’s Berg, Cambridge, Centa, Falk, Rexnord and Stearns brands, among others.
By integrating hardware, software and human-ware, Regal Rexnord will be well positioned to deliver best-in-class solutions optimized for reliability and efficiency.