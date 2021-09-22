Real Estate 9-23 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Beloit1541 Johnson St.; $130,000 on 9/10/20211612 Hawks Pass; $321,800 on 9/10/20212135 Shopiere Road; $15,000 on 9/10/20211325 Grant St.; $132,000 on 9/7/20211331 Grant St.; $132,000 on 9/7/20211339 Grant St.; $132,000 on 9/7/20212294 Butlin Drive; $195,000 on 9/7/20212675 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $240,600 on 9/7/2021550 Ritsher St.; $205,000 on 9/7/2021628 Harrison Ave.; $225,000 on 9/7/20211437 Central Ave.; $26,666 on 9/8/2021City of Brodhead204 Crosswinds St.; $251,216 on 9/10/2021Lot 4, East 10th Avenue; $83,000 on 9/9/2021Lot 5, East 10th Avenue; $83,000 on 9/9/2021Lot 6, East 10th Avenue; $83,000 on 9/9/2021City of Janesville1317 Nantucket Drive; $249,000 on 9/10/20211602 Southridge Drive; $190,000 on 9/10/2021221 Cherry St.; $129,900 on 9/10/20212632 King St.; $200,000 on 9/10/20213111 Crabapple Lane; $185,000 on 9/10/202143131 Sandhill Drive; $472,800 on 9/10/2021439 Douglas St.; $139,000 on 9/10/20214409 Sandhill Drive; $275,000 on 9/10/20214604 John Paul Road; $259,000 on 9/10/202168 S. Pontiac Drive; $187,500 on 9/10/2021825 N. Wright Road; $230,000 on 9/10/20212105 Mole Ave.; $155,000 on 9/7/20213230 Westminster Road; $440,000 on 9/8/20213714 Stuart St.; $145,000 on 9/8/20214519 W. Rotamer Road; $345,000 on 9/8/2021108 Madison St.; $645,000 on 9/9/202115 Madison St.; $455,000 on 9/9/202120 Madison St.; $645,000 on 9/9/2021City of Milton883 Tower Hill Drive; $280,000 on 9/10/2021Town of Beloit2040 S. Shore Drive; $175,000 on 9/10/20212818 S. Riverside Drive; $195,000 on 9/7/20213015 S. Petunia Lane; $250,000 on 9/8/2021Town of Fulton351 Skyline Drive; $100,000 on 9/10/20219 Lindahl Lane; $164,000 on 9/10/2021Town of Janesville4355 N. River Road; $200,000 on 9/10/20215522 Splendor Valley Drive; $445,000 on 9/10/2021Town of Rock3422 W. Hanover Road; $240,000 on 9/8/2021Village of Footville135 N. Gilbert St.; $150,000 on 9/10/2021Village of Orfordville104 N. Main St.; $165,000 on 9/10/2021205 S. Richards St.; $158,000 on 9/10/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit woman charged after allegedly leaving young children unattended for over 12 hours Interstate construction expected to wrap up in December Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Beloit School District admin recommend hire of ousted TLA Principal Karns Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime