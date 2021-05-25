City of Beloit
1506 Copeland Ave.; $50,000 on 5/11/2021
1725 Summit Ave.; $45,000 on 5/11/2021
2056 Roosevelt Ave.; $65,000 on 5/11/2021
2761 Prairie Ave.; $1,700,000 on 5/11/2021
1428 Emerson St.; $135,000 on 5/13/2021
1515 Liberty Ave.; $74,500 on 5/13/2021
1994 Crane Ave.; $30,900 on 5/13/2021
2209 Hickory Drive; $30,000 on 5/13/2021
2217 Hickory Drive; $30,000 on 5/13/2021
2254 Staborn Drive; $165,000 on 5/13/2021
2747 E. Ridge Road; $275,000 on 5/13/2021
1610 Ritsher St.; $110,000 on 5/14/2021
1735 Kenwood Ave.; $127,000 on 5/14/2021
2195 Mandi Lane; $248,000 on 5/14/2021
2241 W. Grand Ave.; $121,900 on 5/14/2021
2302 Walnut St.; $269,382 on 5/14/2021
Lot 41, Woodside Drive; $86,500 on 5/14/2021
City of Edgerton
1211 Fieldcrest Drive; $204,000 on 5/10/2021
103 Henderson St.; $235,000 on 5/13/2021
City of Evansville
292 E. Main St.; $150,300 on 5/14/2021
454 S. Sixth St.; $323,000 on 5/14/2021
City of Janesville
1815 N. Pontiac Drive; $249,900 on 5/10/2021
214 W. Van Buren St.; $38,500 on 5/10/2021
3519 Walters Way; $69,900 on 5/10/2021
500 Greenway Point Drive; $351,000 on 5/10/2021
2008 Purvis Ave.; $119,900 on 5/11/2021
2310 Sinnissippi Lane; $156,950 on 5/11/2021
4003 N. Wright Road; $241,400 on 5/11/2021
922 N. Garfield Ave.; $168,900 on 5/11/2021
1332 Putnam Ave.; $132,500 on 5/12/2021
214 Oakland Ave.; $210,000 on 5/12/2021
217 E. Racine St.; $117,000 on 5/12/2021
304 Country View Court, Unit 3; $125,111 on 5/12/2021
439 S. Division St.; $117,000 on 5/12/2021
121 & 123 W. Milwaukee St.; $309,200 on 5/13/2021
3224 & 3226 Berkshire Road; $186,100 on 5/13/2021
3450 Crabapple Lane; $315,000 on 5/13/2021
435 E. Centerway; $180,000 on 5/13/2021
1230 Bingham Ave.; $132,000 on 5/14/2021
3047 W. Memorial Drive; $153,800 on 5/14/2021
619 Sunset Drive; $272,900 on 5/14/2021
City of Milton
147 N. Serns Road; $14,000 on 5/14/2021
Town of Beloit
3324 S. Riverside Drive; $60,000 on 5/10/2021
3182 S. Bartells Drive; $230,000 on 5/14/2021
3184 S. Bartells Drive; $234,900 on 5/14/2021
3190 S. Bartells Drive; $20,000 on 5/14/2021
515 E. Weirick Ave.; $149,900 on 5/14/2021
Lot 1, West Walters Road; $35,000 on 5/14/2021
Town of Center
7330 W. Highway 14; $690,000 on 5/14/2021
8109 W. Highway 14; $540,000 on 5/14/2021
Town of Harmony
5856 N. Goodger Drive; $375,000 on 5/14/2021
Town of Janesville
4722 W. Graham Drive; $585,000 on 5/14/2021
Town of Laprairie
3937 S. Read Road; $185,000 on 5/14/2021
Town of Milton
9340 N. Serns Road; $617,900 on 5/14/2021
Town of Porter
10137 W. Wheeler Road; $375,000 on 5/11/2021
Town of Rock
3726 W. Sixth St.; $72,000 on 5/10/2021
6503 W. Noss Road; $215,400 on 5/11/2021
4352 S. Indian Lake Drive; $241,000 on 5/14/2021
Village of Orfordville
117 S. Richards St.; $110,000 on 5/10/2021