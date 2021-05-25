City of Beloit

1506 Copeland Ave.; $50,000 on 5/11/2021

1725 Summit Ave.; $45,000 on 5/11/2021

2056 Roosevelt Ave.; $65,000 on 5/11/2021

2761 Prairie Ave.; $1,700,000 on 5/11/2021

1428 Emerson St.; $135,000 on 5/13/2021

1515 Liberty Ave.; $74,500 on 5/13/2021

1994 Crane Ave.; $30,900 on 5/13/2021

2209 Hickory Drive; $30,000 on 5/13/2021

2217 Hickory Drive; $30,000 on 5/13/2021

2254 Staborn Drive; $165,000 on 5/13/2021

2747 E. Ridge Road; $275,000 on 5/13/2021

1610 Ritsher St.; $110,000 on 5/14/2021

1735 Kenwood Ave.; $127,000 on 5/14/2021

2195 Mandi Lane; $248,000 on 5/14/2021

2241 W. Grand Ave.; $121,900 on 5/14/2021

2302 Walnut St.; $269,382 on 5/14/2021

Lot 41, Woodside Drive; $86,500 on 5/14/2021

City of Edgerton

1211 Fieldcrest Drive; $204,000 on 5/10/2021

103 Henderson St.; $235,000 on 5/13/2021

City of Evansville

292 E. Main St.; $150,300 on 5/14/2021

454 S. Sixth St.; $323,000 on 5/14/2021

City of Janesville

1815 N. Pontiac Drive; $249,900 on 5/10/2021

214 W. Van Buren St.; $38,500 on 5/10/2021

3519 Walters Way; $69,900 on 5/10/2021

500 Greenway Point Drive; $351,000 on 5/10/2021

2008 Purvis Ave.; $119,900 on 5/11/2021

2310 Sinnissippi Lane; $156,950 on 5/11/2021

4003 N. Wright Road; $241,400 on 5/11/2021

922 N. Garfield Ave.; $168,900 on 5/11/2021

1332 Putnam Ave.; $132,500 on 5/12/2021

214 Oakland Ave.; $210,000 on 5/12/2021

217 E. Racine St.; $117,000 on 5/12/2021

304 Country View Court, Unit 3; $125,111 on 5/12/2021

439 S. Division St.; $117,000 on 5/12/2021

121 & 123 W. Milwaukee St.; $309,200 on 5/13/2021

3224 & 3226 Berkshire Road; $186,100 on 5/13/2021

3450 Crabapple Lane; $315,000 on 5/13/2021

435 E. Centerway; $180,000 on 5/13/2021

1230 Bingham Ave.; $132,000 on 5/14/2021

3047 W. Memorial Drive; $153,800 on 5/14/2021

619 Sunset Drive; $272,900 on 5/14/2021

City of Milton

147 N. Serns Road; $14,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Beloit

3324 S. Riverside Drive; $60,000 on 5/10/2021

3182 S. Bartells Drive; $230,000 on 5/14/2021

3184 S. Bartells Drive; $234,900 on 5/14/2021

3190 S. Bartells Drive; $20,000 on 5/14/2021

515 E. Weirick Ave.; $149,900 on 5/14/2021

Lot 1, West Walters Road; $35,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Center

7330 W. Highway 14; $690,000 on 5/14/2021

8109 W. Highway 14; $540,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Harmony

5856 N. Goodger Drive; $375,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Janesville

4722 W. Graham Drive; $585,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Laprairie

3937 S. Read Road; $185,000 on 5/14/2021

Town of Milton

9340 N. Serns Road; $617,900 on 5/14/2021

Town of Porter

10137 W. Wheeler Road; $375,000 on 5/11/2021

Town of Rock

3726 W. Sixth St.; $72,000 on 5/10/2021

6503 W. Noss Road; $215,400 on 5/11/2021

4352 S. Indian Lake Drive; $241,000 on 5/14/2021

Village of Orfordville

117 S. Richards St.; $110,000 on 5/10/2021

