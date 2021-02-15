Week of Feb. 1-5
City of Beloit
1218 Keeler Ave.; $58,400 on 2/3/2021
1515 Randall St.; $55,500 on 2/3/2021
2286 Skyline Drive; $177,500 on 2/3/2021
1763 Cleveland St.; $119,000 on 2/4/2021
2012 Merrill St.; $137,500 on 2/4/2021
2368 Granite Terrace; $166,000 on 2/4/2021
2625 Austin Place; $269,000 on 2/5/2021
823 Central Ave.; $147,000 on 2/5/2021
940 Eight St.; $125,000 on 2/5/2021
City of Evansville
569 Garfield Ave.; $290,000 on 2/1/2021
427 Longfield St.; $102,800 on 2/2/2021
90 Countryside Drive; $233,100 on 2/5/2021
City of Janesville
1522 Liberty Lane; $199,900 on 2/1/2021
1526 Frederick St.; $82,000 on 2/1/2021
3020 Mccann Drive; $260,100 on 2/1/2021
3222 Mccann Drive; $239,610 on 2/1/2021
3949 Creekside Drive; $209,900 on 2/1/2021
407 S. Garfield Ave.; $210,000 on 2/1/2021
4434 Dublin Drive; $50,000 on 2/1/2021
4441 Dublin Drive; $238,400 on 2/2/2021
718 Railroad St.; $50,000 on 2/2/2021
96 Falling Creek Circle; $25,000 on 2/2/2021
28 S. Sumac Drive; $64,400 on 2/4/2021
1124 N. Sumac Drive; $186,000 on 2/5/2021
1129 Macaurthur Drive; $180,000 on 2/5/2021
2313 Mt. Zion Ave.; $175,000 on 2/5/2021
255 Ba Wood Lane; $104,000 on 2/5/2021
333 S. Randall Ave.; $134,000 on 2/5/2021
City of Milton
110 Dairyland Drive; $196,900 on 2/1/2021
875 Tower Hill Drive; $271,500 on 2/5/2021
Town of Beloit
2436 Forest Ave.; $101,000 on 2/1/2021
Town of Bradford
N3697 Clowes Road; $1,189,300 on 2/1/2021
Town of Harmony
4018 E. Rotamer Road; $158,000 on 2/1/2021
1903 N. Tarrant Road; $250,000 on 2/2/2021
2220 N. Milton Shopiere Road; $360,000 on 2/5/2021
Town of Milton
2736 E. County M; $293,000 on 2/4/2021
Town of Rock
6530 S. Krueger Drive; $130,000 on 2/4/2021