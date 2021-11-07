Real Estate 11-8 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1317 E. Broad St.; $103,000 on 10/18/20212009 Greenview Drive; $107,500 on 10/20/20212239 Tallgrass Court; $112,500 on 10/20/20211226 Randall St.; $4,500 on 10/22/2021City of Edgerton308 Chamberlain St.; $209,900 on 10/20/2021City of Evansville13 S. Windmill Ridge Road; $429,900 on 10/18/2021428 N. Union Road; $3,200,000 on 10/19/2021784 Brown School Road; $249,900 on 10/20/2021676 Hillside Court; $370,000 on 10/22/2021City of Janesville1133 N. Grant Ave.; $174,000 on 10/18/20211208 Grace St.; $222,000 on 10/18/20211712 S. Marion Ave.; $195,000 on 10/18/20213903 Sandhill Drive; $274,900 on 10/18/20214440 W. Rotamer Road; $265,000 on 10/18/2021600 S. Orchard St.; $79,000 on 10/18/2021857 Suffolk Drive; $279,900 on 10/18/2021904 Columbia Drive; $179,000 on 10/18/20212633 N. Lexington Drive; $1,900,000 on 10/20/2021922-924 N. Sumac Drive; $235,000 on 10/20/202164 S. Harmony Drive; $210,000 on 10/21/20211112 Center Ave.; $85,000 on 10/22/20211156 Bruin Lane; $274,900 on 10/22/20211309 Hamilton Ave.; $165,000 on 10/22/20211326 Jerome Ave.; $138,000 on 10/22/20211328 Excalibur Drive; $221,150 on 10/22/20212121 N. Harmony Drive; $226,000 on 10/22/20212678 Harpers Court; $41,000 on 10/22/20213117 Glenbarr Drive; $255,000 on 10/22/20213505 E. Rotamer Road; $315,000 on 10/22/2021City of Milton757 St. Johns Ave.; $330,000 on 10/18/2021117 E. High St.; $174,500 on 10/19/2021720 Parkview Drive; $250,000 on 10/22/2021Town of Beloit2467 S. Riverside Drive; $130,000 on 10/18/2021871 E. Hart Road; $189,000 on 10/19/20211926 S. Fayette Ave.; $86,000 on 10/20/20212040 S. Glen Ave.; $175,000 on 10/21/20213103 S. Bartells Drive; $232,900 on 10/22/2021Town of Fulton530 E. Ellendale Road, Lot 428; $50,000 on 10/19/2021477 Westview Court; $65,000 on 10/20/202111303 N. Mason Drive; $67,500 on 10/22/2021369 Lakeview Circle; $120,000 on 10/22/2021Town of Harmony1200 N. Touson Drive; $550,000 on 10/21/2021Town of Rock3810 S. County D; $180,000 on 10/18/20212909 S. County D; $225,000 on 10/20/2021Town of Turtle2152 E. Gorton St.; $129,900 on 10/22/2021Town of Union13301 W. Forest Hollow Lane; $390,000 on 10/20/2021Village of Clinton717 Milwaukee St.; $90,000 on 10/22/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Police report shows differing accounts of mask taping incident Protesters speak out against mask incident Beloit lost one of the good guys Armed robbery reported in Beloit Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime