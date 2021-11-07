Rock County

City of Beloit

1317 E. Broad St.; $103,000 on 10/18/2021

2009 Greenview Drive; $107,500 on 10/20/2021

2239 Tallgrass Court; $112,500 on 10/20/2021

1226 Randall St.; $4,500 on 10/22/2021

City of Edgerton

308 Chamberlain St.; $209,900 on 10/20/2021

City of Evansville

13 S. Windmill Ridge Road; $429,900 on 10/18/2021

428 N. Union Road; $3,200,000 on 10/19/2021

784 Brown School Road; $249,900 on 10/20/2021

676 Hillside Court; $370,000 on 10/22/2021

City of Janesville

1133 N. Grant Ave.; $174,000 on 10/18/2021

1208 Grace St.; $222,000 on 10/18/2021

1712 S. Marion Ave.; $195,000 on 10/18/2021

3903 Sandhill Drive; $274,900 on 10/18/2021

4440 W. Rotamer Road; $265,000 on 10/18/2021

600 S. Orchard St.; $79,000 on 10/18/2021

857 Suffolk Drive; $279,900 on 10/18/2021

904 Columbia Drive; $179,000 on 10/18/2021

2633 N. Lexington Drive; $1,900,000 on 10/20/2021

922-924 N. Sumac Drive; $235,000 on 10/20/2021

64 S. Harmony Drive; $210,000 on 10/21/2021

1112 Center Ave.; $85,000 on 10/22/2021

1156 Bruin Lane; $274,900 on 10/22/2021

1309 Hamilton Ave.; $165,000 on 10/22/2021

1326 Jerome Ave.; $138,000 on 10/22/2021

1328 Excalibur Drive; $221,150 on 10/22/2021

2121 N. Harmony Drive; $226,000 on 10/22/2021

2678 Harpers Court; $41,000 on 10/22/2021

3117 Glenbarr Drive; $255,000 on 10/22/2021

3505 E. Rotamer Road; $315,000 on 10/22/2021

City of Milton

757 St. Johns Ave.; $330,000 on 10/18/2021

117 E. High St.; $174,500 on 10/19/2021

720 Parkview Drive; $250,000 on 10/22/2021

Town of Beloit

2467 S. Riverside Drive; $130,000 on 10/18/2021

871 E. Hart Road; $189,000 on 10/19/2021

1926 S. Fayette Ave.; $86,000 on 10/20/2021

2040 S. Glen Ave.; $175,000 on 10/21/2021

3103 S. Bartells Drive; $232,900 on 10/22/2021

Town of Fulton

530 E. Ellendale Road, Lot 428; $50,000 on 10/19/2021

477 Westview Court; $65,000 on 10/20/2021

11303 N. Mason Drive; $67,500 on 10/22/2021

369 Lakeview Circle; $120,000 on 10/22/2021

Town of Harmony

1200 N. Touson Drive; $550,000 on 10/21/2021

Town of Rock

3810 S. County D; $180,000 on 10/18/2021

2909 S. County D; $225,000 on 10/20/2021

Town of Turtle

2152 E. Gorton St.; $129,900 on 10/22/2021

Town of Union

13301 W. Forest Hollow Lane; $390,000 on 10/20/2021

Village of Clinton

717 Milwaukee St.; $90,000 on 10/22/2021

