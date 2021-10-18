Rock County
City of Beloit
1271 Prairie Ave.; $107,500 on 10/4/2021
1613 Wisconsin Ave.; $7,500 on 10/4/2021
728 Vine St.; $92,000 on 10/4/2021
731 Eighth St.; $113,500 on 10/4/2021
1226 Evergreen Ave.; $179,900 on 10/5/2021
1960 Arrowhead Drive; $195,000 on 10/5/2021
2641 Kennedy Drive; $876,800 on 10/5/2021
829 Church St.; $200,000 on 10/5/2021
1324 Emerson St.; $152,000 on 10/6/2021
1925 Kenwood Ave.; $155,000 on 10/7/2021
1608 Hawks Pass; $300,100 on 10/8/2021
1712 Summit Ave.; $63,000 on 10/8/2021
1820 Campus Drive; $134,900 on 10/8/2021
2122 W. Collingswood Drive; $187,500 on 10/8/2021
2216 W. Grand Ave.; $120,000 on 10/8/2021
City of Evansville
525 Stonewood Court; $310,000 on 10/4/2021
City of Janesville
1708 Arbutus St.; $210,000 on 10/4/2021
2000 Linden Ave.; $125,000 on 10/4/2021
312 E. Memorial Drive; $111,000 on 10/4/2021
3900 N. Newville Road; $412,500 on 10/4/2021
4345 Crossing Lane, Unit 14; $320,000 on 10/4/2021
916 Sutherland Ave.; $135,500 on 10/4/2021
2209 Frontier Road; $185,000 on 10/5/2021
91 S. Lexington Drive; $232,900 on 10/5/2021
1747-1749 Garden Drive; $175,000 on 10/6/2021
2879 Holiday Drive; $155,000 on 10/6/2021
3931-3933 Beacon Hill Drive; $250,000 on 10/6/2021
531 Williams St.; $100,000 on 10/7/2021
1612 Holly Drive; $260,000 on 10/8/2021
1805 Ontario Drive; $170,000 on 10/8/2021
1923 Lafayette St., Unit 5; $115,000 on 10/8/2021
2145 S. Pine St.; $180,000 on 10/8/2021
4219 Oldwyck Drive; $225,000 on 10/8/2021
4442 Hawkridge Court; $335,000 on 10/8/2021
503 Linn St.; $119,500 on 10/8/2021
619 Sutherland Ave.; $177,000 on 10/8/2021
City of Milton
323 S. John Paul Road; $97,500 on 10/5/2021
820 E. High St.; $142,500 on 10/5/2021
115 First St.; $150,000 on 10/8/2021
24 W. Evergreen Lane; $205,000 on 10/8/2021
836 Rogers St.; $130,000 on 10/8/2021
Town of Beloit
2685 Finley Road; $360,000 on 10/8/2021
3803 S. Afton Road; $112,000 on 10/8/2021
787 E. Limerick Lane; $282,386 on 10/8/2021
921 E. Inman Parkway; $600,000 on 10/8/2021
Town of Bradford
3501 S. Emerald Grove Road; $791,021 on 10/7/2021
9003 E. Wyman Drive; $250,000 on 10/8/2021
Town of Fulton
10044 N. Ellendale Road; $239,000 on 10/8/2021
374 Lakeview Circle; $74,000 on 10/8/2021
4601 W. Miles Road; $100,000 on 10/8/2021
Town of Harmony
4017 N. Galaxy Drive; $290,000 on 10/7/2021
5320 N. Sable Court; $380,000 on 10/8/2021
Town of Janesville
Lot 3, Britt Road; $125,000 on 10/7/2021
Lot 92, Amberwood Lane; $64,103 on 10/7/2021
Town of Lima
11944 N. Vickerman Road; $148,500 on 10/8/2021
Town of Rock
2526 W. Avalon Road; $33,550 on 10/5/2021
Town of Spring Valley
4525 S. Holden Road; $120,000 on 10/5/2021
Town of Turtle
2304 E. Huebbe Parkway; $175,000 on 10/4/2021
2211 E. Huebbe Parkway; $155,100 on 10/7/2021
Village of Clinton
803 Sue Lane; $315,000 on 10/6/2021
310 Durand St.; $144,000 on 10/8/2021
Village of Footville
128 N. Gilbert St.; $143,500 on 10/4/2021
336 Century Lane; $167,000 on 10/8/2021
Village of Orfordville
124 S. Richards St.; $124,200 on 10/7/2021