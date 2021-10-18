Rock County

City of Beloit

1271 Prairie Ave.; $107,500 on 10/4/2021

1613 Wisconsin Ave.; $7,500 on 10/4/2021

728 Vine St.; $92,000 on 10/4/2021

731 Eighth St.; $113,500 on 10/4/2021

1226 Evergreen Ave.; $179,900 on 10/5/2021

1960 Arrowhead Drive; $195,000 on 10/5/2021

2641 Kennedy Drive; $876,800 on 10/5/2021

829 Church St.; $200,000 on 10/5/2021

1324 Emerson St.; $152,000 on 10/6/2021

1925 Kenwood Ave.; $155,000 on 10/7/2021

1608 Hawks Pass; $300,100 on 10/8/2021

1712 Summit Ave.; $63,000 on 10/8/2021

1820 Campus Drive; $134,900 on 10/8/2021

2122 W. Collingswood Drive; $187,500 on 10/8/2021

2216 W. Grand Ave.; $120,000 on 10/8/2021

City of Evansville

525 Stonewood Court; $310,000 on 10/4/2021

City of Janesville

1708 Arbutus St.; $210,000 on 10/4/2021

2000 Linden Ave.; $125,000 on 10/4/2021

312 E. Memorial Drive; $111,000 on 10/4/2021

3900 N. Newville Road; $412,500 on 10/4/2021

4345 Crossing Lane, Unit 14; $320,000 on 10/4/2021

916 Sutherland Ave.; $135,500 on 10/4/2021

2209 Frontier Road; $185,000 on 10/5/2021

91 S. Lexington Drive; $232,900 on 10/5/2021

1747-1749 Garden Drive; $175,000 on 10/6/2021

2879 Holiday Drive; $155,000 on 10/6/2021

3931-3933 Beacon Hill Drive; $250,000 on 10/6/2021

531 Williams St.; $100,000 on 10/7/2021

1612 Holly Drive; $260,000 on 10/8/2021

1805 Ontario Drive; $170,000 on 10/8/2021

1923 Lafayette St., Unit 5; $115,000 on 10/8/2021

2145 S. Pine St.; $180,000 on 10/8/2021

4219 Oldwyck Drive; $225,000 on 10/8/2021

4442 Hawkridge Court; $335,000 on 10/8/2021

503 Linn St.; $119,500 on 10/8/2021

619 Sutherland Ave.; $177,000 on 10/8/2021

City of Milton

323 S. John Paul Road; $97,500 on 10/5/2021

820 E. High St.; $142,500 on 10/5/2021

115 First St.; $150,000 on 10/8/2021

24 W. Evergreen Lane; $205,000 on 10/8/2021

836 Rogers St.; $130,000 on 10/8/2021

Town of Beloit

2685 Finley Road; $360,000 on 10/8/2021

3803 S. Afton Road; $112,000 on 10/8/2021

787 E. Limerick Lane; $282,386 on 10/8/2021

921 E. Inman Parkway; $600,000 on 10/8/2021

Town of Bradford

3501 S. Emerald Grove Road; $791,021 on 10/7/2021

9003 E. Wyman Drive; $250,000 on 10/8/2021

Town of Fulton

10044 N. Ellendale Road; $239,000 on 10/8/2021

374 Lakeview Circle; $74,000 on 10/8/2021

4601 W. Miles Road; $100,000 on 10/8/2021

Town of Harmony

4017 N. Galaxy Drive; $290,000 on 10/7/2021

5320 N. Sable Court; $380,000 on 10/8/2021

Town of Janesville

Lot 3, Britt Road; $125,000 on 10/7/2021

Lot 92, Amberwood Lane; $64,103 on 10/7/2021

Town of Lima

11944 N. Vickerman Road; $148,500 on 10/8/2021

Town of Rock

2526 W. Avalon Road; $33,550 on 10/5/2021

Town of Spring Valley

4525 S. Holden Road; $120,000 on 10/5/2021

Town of Turtle

2304 E. Huebbe Parkway; $175,000 on 10/4/2021

2211 E. Huebbe Parkway; $155,100 on 10/7/2021

Village of Clinton

803 Sue Lane; $315,000 on 10/6/2021

310 Durand St.; $144,000 on 10/8/2021

Village of Footville

128 N. Gilbert St.; $143,500 on 10/4/2021

336 Century Lane; $167,000 on 10/8/2021

Village of Orfordville

124 S. Richards St.; $124,200 on 10/7/2021

