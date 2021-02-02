Week of Jan. 11-15

City of Beloit

1111 Roosevelt Ave.; $73,000 on 1/11/2021

1546 Farwell St.; $53,200 on 1/12/2021

2222 Canterbury Drive; $100,000 on 1/12/2021

312 Hancock St.; $12,000 on 1/12/2021

1313 Bluff St.; $111,000 on 1/13/2021

2518 Sunset Drive; $184,500 on 1/14/2021

2917 Deer Path Way; $249,600 on 1/14/2021

1153 Harrison Ave.; $79,900 on 1/15/2021

1612 Grant St.; $122,000 on 1/15/2021

2150 Elmwood Ave.; $185,000 on 1/15/2021

335 Highland Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021

City of Edgerton

801 N. Main St.; $181,000 on 1/11/2021

515 Pearl St.; $267,000 on 1/15/2021

City of Janesville

24 S. Palm St.; $130,000 on 1/10/2021

3024 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021

3126 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021

4425 Dublin Drive; $269,365 on 1/11/2021

2661 Shamrock Lane; $250,000 on 1/12/2021

1213 Columbus Circle; $250,000 on 1/13/2021

2514 Kenwood Ave.; $225,000 on 1/14/2021

1504 Barberry Drive; $185,000 on 1/15/2021

316 Country View Court; $212,000 on 1/15/2021

4027 Deer Crossing Drive; $300,000 on 1/15/2021

4115 Windmill Lane; $330,000 on 1/15/2021

4132 Windmill Lane; $308,000 on 1/15/2021

464 S. Freemont St.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021

524 Greenway Point Drive; $322,350 on 1/15/2021

542 Bostwick Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021

City of Milton

408 Golden Lane; $165,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Beloit

861-863 E. Elmwood Ave.; $199,900 on 1/11/2021

3230 W. Marilyn Parkway; $160,000 on 1/15/2021

729 E. Cranston Road; $115,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Fulton

Lot 174 E. Indian Lane; $28,000 on 1/11/2021

Town of Harmony

4828 N. Brentwood Drive; $355,000 on 1/11/2021

Town of Johnstown

13502 E. LJ Townline Road; $345,000 on 1/15/2021

Town of Porter

8808 W. Stebbinsville Road; $440,000 on 1/15/2021