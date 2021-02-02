Week of Jan. 11-15
City of Beloit
1111 Roosevelt Ave.; $73,000 on 1/11/2021
1546 Farwell St.; $53,200 on 1/12/2021
2222 Canterbury Drive; $100,000 on 1/12/2021
312 Hancock St.; $12,000 on 1/12/2021
1313 Bluff St.; $111,000 on 1/13/2021
2518 Sunset Drive; $184,500 on 1/14/2021
2917 Deer Path Way; $249,600 on 1/14/2021
1153 Harrison Ave.; $79,900 on 1/15/2021
1612 Grant St.; $122,000 on 1/15/2021
2150 Elmwood Ave.; $185,000 on 1/15/2021
335 Highland Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021
City of Edgerton
801 N. Main St.; $181,000 on 1/11/2021
515 Pearl St.; $267,000 on 1/15/2021
City of Janesville
24 S. Palm St.; $130,000 on 1/10/2021
3024 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021
3126 Mccann Drive; $50,000 on 1/11/2021
4425 Dublin Drive; $269,365 on 1/11/2021
2661 Shamrock Lane; $250,000 on 1/12/2021
1213 Columbus Circle; $250,000 on 1/13/2021
2514 Kenwood Ave.; $225,000 on 1/14/2021
1504 Barberry Drive; $185,000 on 1/15/2021
316 Country View Court; $212,000 on 1/15/2021
4027 Deer Crossing Drive; $300,000 on 1/15/2021
4115 Windmill Lane; $330,000 on 1/15/2021
4132 Windmill Lane; $308,000 on 1/15/2021
464 S. Freemont St.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021
524 Greenway Point Drive; $322,350 on 1/15/2021
542 Bostwick Ave.; $140,000 on 1/15/2021
City of Milton
408 Golden Lane; $165,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Beloit
861-863 E. Elmwood Ave.; $199,900 on 1/11/2021
3230 W. Marilyn Parkway; $160,000 on 1/15/2021
729 E. Cranston Road; $115,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Fulton
Lot 174 E. Indian Lane; $28,000 on 1/11/2021
Town of Harmony
4828 N. Brentwood Drive; $355,000 on 1/11/2021
Town of Johnstown
13502 E. LJ Townline Road; $345,000 on 1/15/2021
Town of Porter
8808 W. Stebbinsville Road; $440,000 on 1/15/2021