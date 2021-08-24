BELOIT—PlayMonster, a toy and game making company in Beloit, has announce an expanded partnership with the Hasbro company.
The partnership involves an agreement with Playskool, that will see PlayMonster strategically grow its preschool category in 2022 and beyond. Both companies will work together to expand and broaden the iconic Playskool brand, bringing new ways to learn and play within the Playskool portfolio, while reimagining Playskool’s most beloved, nostalgic brands.
Brands will include Playskool Weebles; Playskool Glo Friends; Playskool Little Wonders; and The Original MagnaTab.
For over 90 years, the Playskool brand has been synonymous with quality toys. Research shows Playskool has 94% brand recognition and is perceived as classic, learning fun. Sharing those deeply rooted values, PlayMonster plans to reintroduce key, iconic sub-brands under the
Playskool banner over the next several years, solidifying PlayMonster in the preschool category.
“I could not be more pleased about the continued and successful expansion of our partnership with Hasbro,” said Bob Wann, CEO of PlayMonster. “Preschool is a natural and strategic area of expansion for the company following our proven success in both the games and activities categories, and Playskool is a perfect brand to show off what we do best, bringing a fresh approach to universal, classic play.”
“We’re beyond pleased to expand our work with PlayMonster and to introduce a stellar new line of Playskool toys that will delight both kids and parents,” said Casey Collins, General Manager and SVP of Global Consumer Products at Hasbro. “The talented team at PlayMonster has demonstrated great skill and creativity in working with nostalgic brands, and we are looking forward to what we see ahead for the line.”
The past year has marked significant momentum and growth for PlayMonster, with the recent acquisition of craft and activities leader Ann Williams Group, added strength in leadership, focused expansion in licensing and brand partnerships, a slate of successful new product introductions, and the expansion of its global presence with the rebrand of Interplay to PlayMonster UK pointing to the company’s continued commitment to growth and innovation.
This Playskool partnership will mark the third such licensing deal with Hasbro, following Spirograph in 2019 and the much-anticipated relaunch of KOOSH happening this month.
PlayMonster Playskool brands will be widely available across retail, starting early 2022.