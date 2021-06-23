BELOIT—PlayMonster LLC has announced the acquisition of the Michigan-based Ann Williams Group, a leading manufacturer of award-winning, innovative craft and activity kits for all ages.
With wide distribution across key mass retailers,including Target, Nordstrom, Michaels, plus specialty and independent retail channels, Ann Williams has sold millions of kits to generations of inspired makers worldwide. The addition of the Ann Williams business further scales PlayMonster’s footprint in the growing craft and activity toy industry category, complementing current activity brands including Spirograph, Colorforms, Latchkits, Face Paintoos, and more.
“The innovation, quality, and attention to detail of Ann Williams’ beautiful products are outstanding and best-in-class within the category,” said Bob Wann, CEO of PlayMonster. “They deliver a wonderful play experience that aligns perfectly with our vision at PlayMonster and demonstrates a nice synergy with our growth following the successful integration of Kahootz over the last year.”
Brands that will join the PlayMonster lineup as part of the acquisition include Craft-tastic®, Loopdedoo®, Craft Crush®, Loopdeloom®, and Sticker & Chill™.
PlayMonster is a leading international toy and game company based in Beloit. PlayMonster’s diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as “TOTY Game of the Year” Yetiin My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS...®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, and SnapShips®.