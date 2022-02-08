Pedro Balderramo-Justo and Marilyn Sloniker have opened Hope For All Community Center at 246 W. Grand Ave. to add office space for their businesses including Kiddie Ranch as well as offer space for various activities.
BELOIT—After Marilyn Sloniker and Pedro Balderramo-Justo announced plans to redevelop property located at 246 West Grand Avenue in December, the site plans are now being reviewed by the Beloit City Council and Beloit Plan Commission.
The couple plans to add office space for their growing businesses at the 11,000 square-foot building they renamed Hope For All Community Center.
The Beloit City Council referred a conditional use permit application to the Beloit Plan Commission during the regular council meeting on Monday. The Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss and take possible action on the item on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The permit request would then head before the council for a final vote.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the center is hoped to offer drop-in daycare if people want to attend a ball game at the new stadium or go to the farmers market or other local weekend activities. It would be available for rent for those teaching line dance, ballroom dancing, Zumba or painting classes to name a few possibilities.
It could also be a resource for homeschooling families, church groups and families or community groups wanting to rent space for birthday parties, baptisms and more. The facility has a gym which can accommodate more active pursuits among youth groups.
Sloniker and Balderramo-Justo have an array of businesses, and ministries in Beloit.
Together, the couple has run Hope for all Cleaning Services and Peter’s Landscaping Services. Sloniker also runs ministries including Hope for All Legal services, where she helps people with legal forms; Healing Hearts Mentors to assist victims of domestic violence; and Oaks Advocate Righteous International, helping people with equal rights issues.
The couple runs the Hope for All International Fellowship at 1230 House St. which they rent out to various pastors. In 2019, Sloniker branched into a new foray, daycare, when she purchased Kiddie Ranch, 1702 House St.
The plan commission will meet at 7 p.m., at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.