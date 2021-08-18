BELOIT — Proposed changes to alter medical zoning in the City of Beloit narrowly passed at Wednesday’s Plan Commission meeting after nearly an hour of public comment on the controversial issue.
The commission voted 4-3 in favor of altering the city’s zoning related to medical facilities, with representatives from Beloit Health System in opposition and OrthoIllinois in support of the effort.
Commissioners Mike Ramsden, Judy Robson and Jan Ruster voted against the changes that replaces “hospital” as a use category with the broader term “medical facility,” and clarifies that hospitals, medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and nursing homes are examples of potentially allowed developments. Another change would remove emergency medical care as an example of retail service and medical and dental clinics as examples of office uses.
Supporters of the changes argued that the effort allows competition in the marketplace, providing residents with options— opinions that were supported by commissioners Brian Anderson, Matt Finnegan and Chairperson Tim Weeden. Commissioner Pablo Toral voted with the majority in support of the changes.
“We didn’t get to this point as a city by building walls around Beloit,” Weeden said. “If you don’t accommodate new kinds of ways to do things, you are going to get left behind. We need to modernize. We need to update to align with what is going on in the marketplace.”
Beloit Health System (BHS) executive team members and physician staff all spoke against the issue, saying the effort could harm services offered by the health system and lead to potential staff reductions due to the entrance of a for-profit health care entity in Beloit.
“Changing the ordinance would accommodate a specific developer,” said BHS CEO Tim McKevett. “That is not equitable and is biased against the health system.”
The entire effort follows an application by OrthoIllinois to open an ambulatory surgery center in Beloit, which prompted swift and sustained outcry from Beloit Health System.
In November of 2020, the commission failed to approve a similar effort to change zoning related to medical facilities in a 3-3 vote, which prompted the effort to stall.
Since then, OrthoIllinois has not yet resubmitted a development proposal—although officials have confirmed the company is potentially considering a new application for development of a property on Freeman Parkway adjacent to Interstate 39/90.
OrthoIllinois CEO Don Schreiner said his company was “asking for fair treatment.”
In response to concerns of the clinic targeting patients with private insurance, Schreiner confirmed OrthoIllinois estimates 30% of revenue at a Beloit clinic would come from public providers like Medicare and Medicaid.
All changes will now head before the Beloit City Council for final review and a vote.
Two councilors, Vice President Brittany Keyes and Regina Dunkin, are both employees of the health system have said they will not recuse themselves from voting on the zoning change. Keyes and Dunkin are both per diem employees of the health system, with Keyes working as a physical therapist and Dunkin serving as Community Relations Coordinator.
“My employment as a per diem employee of the Beloit Health System does not create a conflict of interest in my participation in reviewing and doing on an ordinance amendment to the city’s zoning code that affects all medical facility uses within our community,” Keyes said. “I do not own a stake in Beloit Health System, nor does anyone in my family. I will carefully consider the matter from every angle before voting on it as I would any other matter that I am asked to review and consider.”
Dunkin added, “I will review this proposal with an open mind as I do every issue.”