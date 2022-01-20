The above rendering show what the surgery center by OrthoIllinois will look like once completed in Beloit on Freeman Parkway. Site and architectural plans were recently approved for the project by City of Beloit planning staff, paving the way for construction later this year.
The above renderings show what the surgery center by OrthoIllinois will look like once completed in Beloit on Freeman Parkway. Site and architectural plans were recently approved for the project by City of Beloit planning staff, paving the way for construction later this year.
BELOIT—It appears OrthoIllinois will be coming to Beloit after all, with the company’s site plans for a surgery center on Freeman Parkway receiving approval from the City of Beloit Community Development Department.
Site plans for the proposed development at 2102 Freeman Parkway in Beloit show the company will build a 26,571-square-foot medical facility to include an ambulatory surgery center building, parking lot, driveway and storm water management areas.
On Jan. 14, Planning and Building Services Director Drew Pennington wrote to OrthoIllinois notifying the company its architectural and site plans had been approved. The latest approval following building plans that were approved on Dec. 15.
“This approval, along with the attached building permit, allows you to proceed with construction according to all ordinances and approved plans,” Pennington wrote to OrthoIllinois in the Jan. 14 approval letter.
The building permit shows the development is slated to cost approximately $14 million and be handled by contractor Ringland Johnson Construction.
OrthoIllinois previously attempted to move to Beloit after plans for a surgery center were announced in the Gateway Business Park in early 2021. What followed was a contentious fight over zoning code in the face of strong opposition by the Beloit Health System. The Beloit City Council and Beloit Plan Commission ultimately approved changes to the city’s zoning ordinances related to medical developments, and approved amendments to zoning code to appease the health system.
OrthoIllinois staff could not be reached for comment as of press time.