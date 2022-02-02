hot One person injured at Beloit Hormel plant Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — One person was transported for injuries following a workplace accident on Wednesday at the Beloit Hormel Foods plant at 3000 Kennedy Drive, according to the Beloit Fire Department.Paramedics responded at around 1:30 p.m. and transported an individual to a local hospital.A representative for Hormel could not be reached for comment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Fire Department Hormel Beloit Workplace Accident Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Homicide victim was woman found outside of residence with stab wounds Shooting outside Beloit high school marks third homicide in city in 2022 Death investigation underway in Beloit Shooting marks first homicide in Beloit this year Stabbing victim identified as Janesville woman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime