Connie Adler has been named Assistant Vice President Commercial Banking Officer at First National Bank and Trust.
In this role, she is responsible for developing new banking and lending relationships, providing excellent service and providing Sound Advice to clients in the bank’s Winnebago County market.
Adler joined FNBT in 2020 as the branch manager of the Beloit-Grand Avenue office with 30 years of banking experience. She attended Rock Valley College and Blackhawk College studying business and finance. In addition, she has earned a certificate in Commercial Credit and Managing Credit Risk, and has completed numerous industry courses through the American Bankers Association (ABA).
Toni Hinds is being promoted to Assistant Vice President Branch Manager of the Beloit-Grand Avenue office. Hinds joined the bank in March of 2016 as manager of FNBT’s Elkhorn office. She later transitioned to manage the Williams Bay branch and was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2019. Hindsi holds an associate’s degree in business finance and management from the University of Phoenix. Always striving for excellence, Toni set a goal for herself to complete the Wisconsin Bankers Association’s mortgage lending school and received a mortgage lending certificate. She has also earned the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) leadership certificate. Toni is a member of the Williams Bay Business Association. A native of the Delavan and Elkhorn community, and a graduate of Elkhorn High School, she currently resides in Elkhorn.
Nakia Nelson is being promoted to Branch Manager of FNBT’s Williams Bay office. In this role, Nelson will work with new and current customers to find products and services to fit their individual needs. She began her banking career 19 years ago as a teller. She originally joined FNBT in 2015 as a personal banker. After relocating to Georgia for a short time, she returned to First National in 2018 as teller supervisor of the Beloit-Grand Ave office. In 2019, she transitioned to the Walworth branch as Assistant Branch Manager. Nakia earned an associate’s degree in business management from Concordia University. She has completed FNBT’s leadership development course and holds several ABA certifications.
Angie Baskin has been named Assistant Vice President Loan Operations Manager with First National Bank and Trust. she started at FNBT in December 2017 as the teller supervisor at the Beloit-Madison Road branch and moved to the customer support department as manager in August 2019. Now with more than 15 years of banking experience, she will oversee the Post Closing, Quality Control, and Loan Scanning teams.
Shee earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Leadership from Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois. In 2011, she received a Banking and Finance diploma from the American Bankers Association (ABA), and has completed all ABA certificates offered through FNBT.
Penny Lee is being promoted to Customer Support Manager & Officer. In this role, she will work with all the business lines within the bank to assist customers, supervise, support and inspire collaboration among the customer support team. Prior to joining the bank in 2019, Lee worked for 14 years as a senior team leader for Target. Since then, she has taken on roles within the customer support department with increasing responsibility. She has received several certificates from the American Bankers Association (ABA) including the Teller, Teller Supervisor, Team Leader, and Personal Banker certificates.
Spring Almanza is being promoted to Business Support Supervisor. She joined FNBT in 2016 as a part time teller at the Beloit-Cranston Road office. Since then, she moved to the bank’s Beloit-Grand Avenue office as a full time teller and within a year, she moved to the Deposit Services team as a Business Connection support representative. Spring was promoted to Business Support Team Lead in July 2020. She holds an associate’s degree from Rock Valley College and is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Mallory Nygren is being promoted to Customer Support Supervisor where she will provide extensive training on business support functions to the bank’s Customer Support team with the overall goal of increasing knowledge, creating depth, making a more flexible, cross-trained team to improve the overall customer experience. She joined the bank in June 2019 as a teller at FNBT’s Beloit-Inman Parkway office. A year later, Mallory joined the Customer Support department’s Business Connection team focusing on supporting FNBT’s business clients.