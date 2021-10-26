Jarod Schut, who is part of the Wealth Management Team at First National Bank and Trust, has earned the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) professional certification from the American Bankers Association (ABA).
The CTFA certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of weath management and trust. To receive the certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the trust profession, pass an exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics.
Schut has more than 10 years of banking and investment experience. He is responsible for overseeing and organizing administration and estates and trusts for clients of First National Bank and Trust’s Weath Management group. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater with a bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Jarred Cooley, a native of Beloit, and Xcel Energy’s manager of Transmission Planning for the Texas-New Mexico region, has been named director of Strategic Planning based in Amarillo, Texas.
In his new role, Cooley will be responsible for representing Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico system at Southwest Power Pool stakeholder meetings and promote an overall strategic direction across all working groups to have a consistent company position.
Cooley began is career with Xcel Energy with internships at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant in Red Wing, Minnesota. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities in 2010. Upon graduation, he was hired in the Transmission Planning group of Xcel as an entry-level engineer. In 2018, he accepted the position of manager of Transmission Planning for Texas and New Mexico.