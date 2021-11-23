ST. CHARLES, Ill.—Daniel Garcia has joined the Blackhawk Bank team as Vice President Business Banking in the Kane County market.
Garcia has 12 years of experience in the financial industry, starting as a Personal Banker and moving through the ranks to Business Banking. Garcia’s background in banking and commercial lending, with a strong emphasis on Business Development, has helped him to maintain client relationships and provide exceptional support. Garcia has a strong connection to both Kane and DuPage Counties, and has been an active member of the community for several years.
Blackhawk Bank, based in Beloit, Wisconsin, was established in 1881.
The bank operates 11 full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry, Island Lake, Richmond, and St. Charles Illinois.
BELOIT—Victoria (Markin) France has been promoted to Mortgage Planner serving all Blackhawk Bank clients.
France joined the Blackhawk Bank Mortgage team in 2020 as a Mortgage processer and has been in the financial industriy since 2017. She previously attended Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois, and has a strong connection to the Stateline Area.
Blackhawk Bank, based in Beloit, Wisconsin, was established in 1881. The bank operates 11 full-service banking centers in Beloit and Janesville, Wisconsin and in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Roscoe, McHenry, Island Lake and Richmond, Illinois.