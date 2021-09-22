BELOIT—Advia Credit Union has hired two new area sales managers, Felicia Astin and Jacob Schreiber.
Astin and Schreiber will share coaching and development responsibilities for front-line staff members in Advia’s 10 branches across southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois. The staff members they oversee will be working directly with members to provide financial solutions through targeted products and lending options.
Astin comes to Advia after previously serving as a district manager with Saalsaa Brothers/Subway for the past 10 years. In that position, she managed seven restaurants, receiving recognition for achieving consistent profitability.
Schreiber comes to Advia from Schwan’s Home Service, where he was an area manager for the past five years. In that position, he was responsible for leading a group of route sales representatives and material handlers, mentoring new managers and performance management.
Astin received her associate’s degree in business administration from Blackhawk Technical College in 2009 and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University in 2014. Schreiber received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
BELOIT—Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, expanded its leadership team with two new executives: Crystal Brent and Chancelor Wyatt.
Crystal Brent joins the company as Vice President of Marketing. She will leverage more than a decade of marine-related marketing experience to direct and guide marketing strategies for Fairbanks Morse Defense and each of its divisions. Previously, Brent served in various marketing roles with Rolls-Royce Marine Services and most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for the hospital ship healthcare charity, Mercy Ships Canada. Brent will be working remotely from Toronto, Canada.
Chancelor Wyatt joins FMD as Vice President and General Manager of Ward Leonard and will oversee daily operations of the division from Thomaston, Conn. Wyatt brings more than 20 years of experience as a strategic business executive for the industrial and commercial markets. Before joining the Ward Leonard division, Wyatt served as a business unit leader for ITW/Miller Electric, an arc welding and cutting equipment manufacturing company. He also served as the Portfolio Head of Marketing and Business Development at Ansell, a leading manufacturing firm in Iselin, NJ.
“There has never been a more dynamic time to be part of the Fairbanks Morse Defense team as we rapidly expand our capabilities and solidify our position as a leading single-supplier for marine defense,” said FMD CEO George Whittier.
JANESVILLE—Angel Eggers, Executive Director of Rock Valley Community Programs, Inc., received the Wisconsin Correctional Association, Wisconsin Council on community Corrections annual award on Sept. 20.
The award recognizes a person in the private sector who demonstrates commitment and professionalism to community-based corrections.
Eggers has been employed by Rock Valley Community Programs for 31 years and has served as executive director for 13 years.