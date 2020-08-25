Jeff Freeman has been named Vice President of Global Operations for PlayMonster, Beloit’s game and toy-making company.
Freeman has 20 years of experience in leadership roles with American Girl/Mattel. He most recently ran a business management consulting firm, and served as adjunct professor at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Freeman will oversee all areas of manufacturing at PlayMonster.
Karrie Lynch, Advanced Practice Nurse Prescriber (APNP) has joined the Internal Medicine department at SSM Health Dean Medical Group—Janesville East.
She received her BSN from Kaplan University and her MSN from Purdue University. Lynch is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, BLS, Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Examining Board and Wisconsin Medical Examining Board—Allied Health.
Joy Thompson, Advanced Practice Nurse Prescriber (APNP) has joined the OB/GYN department at SSM Health Dean Medical Group—Janesville East, 3200 E. Racine St., Janesville. She speaks both English and Spanish.
Thompson received her BSN from a dual enrollment program at Wheaton College and the University of Wisconsin—Madison. She received her MSN at the University of Cincinnati. Prior to becoming an APNP, Thompson worked as a labor and delivery nurse for 20 years.
Thompson is certified by the ACLS, NCC, Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Medical Examining Board and Wisconsin Medical Examining Board- Allied Health.
YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Coordinator Vicki Brown has announced her retirement.
Brown first came to the YWCA as a volunteer before being hired as the Racial Justice Coordinator. She was instrumental in helping build relationships between YWCA Rock County and various government agencies and community organizations.
Amiee Leavy, YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Coordinator, will lead efforts, and more moving forward. Leavy is already involved in planning for YWCA Rock County’s 6th annual Racial Justice Conference set for Nov. 12.
Tyler T. Manley has joined the law firm of Brennan Steil S.C. in Janesville as an associate attorney.
Manley concentrates his practice in the areas of general business, real estate, estate planning and landlord-tenant law. He started off at the firm as a law clerk in May of 2019. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2017, and his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2020, where he acted as an Articles Editor for the Wisconsin Law Review. Manley has been admitted to practice in all courts of the State of Wisconsin, the U.S. District Courts in the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin.
Miriam Watson has joined the staff of Kandu Industries in Janesville as client services manager.
Watson earned her bachelor’s degree in speech and language pathology and she is a licensed para-professional. She most recently worked for an elementary and middle school in the Kenosha area.
Watson will assist clients with on-the-job training and and help them develop the skills to work toward independent employment.