BELOIT — Fairbanks Morse has named Michael Clark its new Chief Operating Officer.
With more than two decades of strategic operations management expertise, Clark has an extensive background in helping companies become world-class supply chain partners. In his role with Fairbanks Morse, Clark will guide the company’s Operations, Engineering, Supply Chain and Program Management departments. He will also be responsible for the company’s Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) initiatives.
Before joining Fairbanks Morse, Clark served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Operations at Atkore International Group, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electrical materials. He also spent a decade with Meggitt, an aerospace, defense and energy equipment manufacturing company based in the United Kingdom, serving as Group Vice President of Operations and Director of Operations.
Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in international supply chain management from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He also completed an executive management program at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.