Gale Pricehas joined Blackhawk Bank as Vice President of Business Banking in the Janesville market.
Before joining Blackhawk Bank, he was Economic and Development Director with the City of Janesville.
He managed a comprehensive economic development program, focusing on industrial development, business retention and expansion.
He holds a Bachelor of Urban Planning with an emphasis on Community Planning from the University of Cincinnati, College of Design Architecture Art and Planning. Gale is also a Community Planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and is an Economic Development Finance Professional from the National Development Council (EDFP).
He will be working out of the Janesville Banking Center, at 2525 Milton Ave., Janesville.
Jerry Ritzert has joined First National Bank and Trust as Executive Vice President (EVP) Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Ritzert will be responsible for the overall financial management of the bank
He joins FNBT with 20 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as CFO of Dollar Bank in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Prior to that, he worked as Corporate Controller for Northwest Bancshares in Warren, Pennsylvania.
A 1993 graduate of Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ritzert earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting. He went on to become a Certified Public Accountant, and later worked as a senior audit manager auditing banks for 10 years. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) and the Financial Managers Society (FMS).
As part of FNBT’s executive management team, Ritzert will participate in the overall management of the bank and will be based at the bank’s Operations Center located at 601 Third Street, Suite 300 in Beloit.