Bill Sinacore has been appointed associate vice president of national accounts Walmart with PlayMonster.
Sinacore will oversee PlayMonster’s growing relationship with Walmart, including e-commerce and retail, while working to develop the company’s departmental expansion which will include games and puzzles, arts and crafts and items for infants and toddlers.
Sinacore has more than 30 years of experience in the toy, craft, and apparel industries. He spent more than 10 years as national sales director for LeapFrog enterprises, He was with the LEGO group for seven years, where he was responsible for building relationships with prominent retailers across the nation.
PlayMonster is a game and toy making company based in Beloit.