BELOIT—Daisy Garcia, an employee of First National Bank and Trust Company (FNBT), recently earned the National Check Professionals (NCP) certification.
The NCP accreditation demonstrates commitment and dedication to payments excellence and illustrates an individual’s understanding of industry trends. In testing for this certification, Daisy Garcia successfully demonstrated working knowledge of every significant aspect of the check payments system including products and operations, relevant rules and laws, industry standards and fraud and risk mitigation considerations. The Electronic Check Clearing House Organization (ECCHO) administers the exam.
Garcia joined FNBT in 2012 as a teller at the Beloit-Inman Parkway branch office. In 2013, she moved into the deposit operations department and has since been promoted to deposit services team lead. In her current role, Daisy is responsible for reviewing remote deposits, check adjustments and corrections, as well as ensuring teller balancing is processed at the corporate level each day. She holds an Administrative Professional Associate of Applied Science degree from Blackhawk Technical College and has completed the leadership training program at First National.