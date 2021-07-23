ROCKFORD - It’s unclear whether the elevated metals found in groundwater monitoring wells on the Beloit Corporation Superfund site in Rockton are due to the Chemtool fire, from the former Beloit Corporation or other industries in the area, according to Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.
“It can’t be assumed to be from Chemtool as the Superfund site is much larger than the area of Chemtool,” Martell said during a Friday news conference.
She said the Rock River has been used for years by industry, and people didn’t know what the impact would be from dumping in the river. Martell added there could be metals throughout the region.
It was announced Thursday that elevated metals, including antimony, cadmium, chromium, and nickel were detected at the former Beloit Corporation Superfund site where the June 14 Chemtool fire occurred at 1165 Prairie Hill Road.
Chemtool occupied less than a third of the total Superfund site which was home to a facility run by Beloit Corporation. Martell said groundwater monitoring wells were put on the Superfund site between 1988 to 1990 to test for volatile organic compounds. Metals were not previously contaminants of concern at the Beloit Corp, Superfund site. As part of the Chemtool response, there was expanded testing done which detected the presence of elevated metals.
State and local agencies announced 16 of the 20 monitoring wells detected heavy metals.
Martell stressed the groundwater monitoring wells don’t serve as drinking water sources for the public, and no metals were found in the municipal water supply for the Village of Rockton tested on June 21.
Initial private well sampling was conducted Thursday with results sent to Illinois EPA laboratories. Once the results are found, they will first be communicated back to homeowners and then to the public. If there are elevated metals found in private wells, more extensive testing will be conducted in the area, Martell said.
Martell wouldn’t give any details on the level of heavy metals detected, referring the question to the Illinois EPA.
“They exceed what they expect to find in ground water sampling,” she said.
Although people can wash with the water, use it for laundry or watering plants, Martell said it’s not to be ingested or used for cooking or drinking as metals can be difficult for bodies to clear. Heavy metals could cause stress on organs eliminating toxins such as the kidney and liver.
Martell said only about 50% of the Blackhawk Subdivision still uses wells. Many have switched to village water, although some may prefer the taste of well water and use it on occasion.
She said those at greatest risk of adverse affects would be those who have been drinking well water in the subdivision for years. New residents who don’t drink the water would be at lower risk.
Martell said the geology of the area is complex, and the proximity to the Rock River can cause variations in the groundwater flow. Private wells may not necessarily be impacted the same as the monitoring wells.
At Friday’s press conference, Martell said more than 2,000 responses to preliminary surveys regarding the Chemtool fire's effects have been collected with more surveys being distributed with information being collected on pets and livestock.
During the Beloit Corp Superfund Site Remedial Investigation, Illinois EPA funded the installation and maintenance of carbon filter treatment units for residences in the Blackhawk Acres Subdivision to ensure residents are not exposed to drinking water which may pose health risks. A majority of those residences connected to the Village of Rockton community water supply and should no longer be using their private well water for drinking water.
The Chemtool plant, which manufactured grease and lubricants, erupted in fire sending a huge black cloud of smoke into the air in Rockton. The facility reportedly stored about 4 million gallons of crude oil on it site. The fire, which started on June 14, burned for days.