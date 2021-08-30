BELOIT—NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is continuing to grow in Beloit, with the company on the receiving end of a massive influx of federal funding to aid expanding its production capabilities.
The company announced on Monday it was awarded $37 million through the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to complete its neutron capture technology program and continue the development of its particle accelerator program.
“NorthStar deeply appreciates these new cooperative agreement awards and this financial and technical support provided by DOE/NNSA,” said NorthStar CEO Stephen Merrick. “We are proud to be the first and only company to achieve commercialized Mo-99 production through collaboration with DOE/NNSA to date.”
Both projects support the non-uranium based production of molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), a radioisotope that’s used in a wide range of medical imaging tests in various capacities.
NorthStar is currently the only commercialized domestic producer of Mo-99 in the United States, with production nearing its third year with aims of ensuring sustainable domestic production through “dual production and processing hubs for additional capacity and scheduling flexibility,” the company’s funding announcement states.
Merrick said the federal funding would “more than double” production capacity.
Expansions at NorthStar in Beloit’s Gateway Business Park have been seemingly non-stop since 2018 when the company received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval related to Mo-99 development and production.
In April, the company received two electron beam particle accelerators in its effort to bolster production, and Merrick said Monday the accelerator production facility was now complete and being “fitted out with advanced production equipment.”
The electron beam accelerators, each weighing 24 tons, were custom built in Belgium for NorthStar.
Established by Congress in 2000, NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science.