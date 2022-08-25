SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates stayed mostly stable in northern Illinois in July, according to data released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 7.7% in July, unchanged from June, but down from 10.6% reported in July of 2021.
Belvidere reported an unemployment rate of 7.9% in July, down from 8.3% in June, and down from 11.3% in July of 2021.
Freeport showed an unemployment rate of 5.5% in July, up slightly from 5.3% in June, but down from 7.1% in July of 2021.
Among counties in northern Illinois, Winnebago County reported a jobless rate of 6.5% in July, down slightly from 6.6% in June and down from 8.7% in July of 2021.
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 6.5% in July, unchanged from June, but down from 8.9% in July of 2021.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.7% in July, up slightly from 4.6% in Jun, but down from 5.6% in July of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.5% in July, up slightly from 4.4% in June, but down from 5.3% in July of 2021.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.4%, down slightly from 4.5% reported in June and down from 6.2% reported in July of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in July, down slightly from 3.6% reported in June.
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.2%, -500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Mining & Construction and Professional & Business Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities (ten areas); Retail Trade, Education & Health Services, and Other Services (nine areas each); Wholesale Trade and Government (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%). The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in 2 counties, and remained unchanged in 1 county.
“Today’s data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce.”