BELOIT - The Beloit Board of Appeals took no action regarding an appeal made by Beloit Health System over the proposed OrthoIllinois surgery center in the Gateway Business Park.
The board voted at a meeting on Monday night to hold an additional meeting on March 9 to review the appeal, allowing testimony from OrthoIllinois and Beloit Health System.
The health system contends a determination by the City of Beloit Planning and Building Services Director Drew Pennington was incorrect. Pennington ruled the city's zoning does not include a specific use for the surgery center, while OrthoIllinois contends the center should be considered a new use in the city's zoning code.
The new ruling from the city follows a Beloit Plan Commission denial of a conditional use permit, which lead to the health system's appeal.
Due to the expected length of the hearing, the meeting will take place at 3 p.m., rather than the board's normal meeting time of 7 p.m..