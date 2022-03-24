BELOIT—Jenny Ralston said she opened Bath + Body Fusion, 430 E. Grand Ave., Suite 104, on March 1 to uplift and unite the community.
The store offers apothecary skincare products, design-your-own fragrances, space for make-and-take events and much more.
It’s the second store for Ralston as she has another location at 324 E. State St. in Rockford.
It offers skincare items, including its “hero product” of Dream Cream, which ships worldwide. Many customers, Ralston said, have left reviews that they use it to help with psoriasis, sunburn, bug bites, wrinkles, scars and marks. She said she often welcomes people recently discharged from the hospital for trouble with serious skin conditions or plastic surgery.
Another big seller is her Elixir Cream.
“My grandma is 94, and she swears by it,” she said. “It tightens, brightens and hydrates the skin. They call one of the secret herbs within it nature’s Botox.”
She also carries jewelry and other items from local vendors.
People can stop into the retail station to create their own shower gel, hand soap, and body scrub. They can also come in and get refills.
The business can host ladies’ nights out, birthday parties and bridal showers where shoppers can create their own products and or colognes and fragrances.
Soon, the business will be offering painting and other craft make-and-take workshops in the back. A woman who teaches macrame and a sign painter are already enlisted to teach.
“I really want to uplift, inspire and bring the community together through creative workshops,” she said. “When you are creative it really lifts your mood and energy.”
Ralston said she was glad to locate her second store in Beloit, where she said she was impressed with all the new development.
“I got in at the right time. People are coming to Beloit to vacation,” she said.
Currently, Ralston is enrolled in organic skincare formulation school out of the United Kingdom and has a mentor in Paris. She is focused on designing and offering more natural products.
“We are only in the beginning stages in product development,” she said.
Ralston has always had a creative flair, learning to make bows and do floral arrangements in 4-H as a child. It’s a skill she brings to her free and colorful gift wrapping at the store today.
However, she went through a dark time when each of her two siblings had been in serious automobile accidents. Her depression was so serious she considered taking her own life.
She began her creative pursuits again to lift herself up, this time starting to explore fragrances and skincare products.
“I knew I needed a hobby, and it started in my grandmother’s kitchen. It literally saved my life. Now I’m on a mission to inspire and uplift everyone I come into contact with and let them know they are made for more,” Ralston said.
That “more” might mean adventure, rent, a career change or something else. Whatever it is, Ralston wants to encourage it along with a dose of self love.
She used natural butters, essential oils and herbs to start creating her products. She soon gained a loyal following at the Rockford City Market and the Beloit Farmers Market. A single mom at the time, she was scared to take the plunge and open her own business.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” she said. “When you start to touch lives and uplift the community, there’s no greater reward. It’s not just my dream cream, it’s the light and love that goes into making these products.”
In addition to helping with skincare, she likes to nurture self-confidence at the store, the best way to get a natural glow.
Her employees seem to be drawn to Ralston’s ways.
Sales Associate Clare Fiorucci feels she was led to the store. A mother of two, she had been out of work for longer than she anticipated following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m already feeling this positive energy, and I’m drawn to her energies,” Fiorucci said. “She’s brought tears to me in the best possible ways. She makes me feel motivated.”
“I love mentoring women and building them up,” added Ralston.
Sales Associate Lori Barton-Stuart was just going to help out for the holidays after leaving the corporate world, but found she wanted to stick around the shop.
“I like working with everybody, they welcomed me with open arms,” Barton-Stuart said.
Ralston encouraged people to keep supporting each other and local business
“Small businesses pour out so much love, light and energy and we can’t do it without the community’s support. We all do what we do for the love of our communities,” she said.