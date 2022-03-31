BELOIT—Mrs. Rock County Shatoria Teague is headed to the Mrs. United States Wisconsin competition on Saturday in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
The 36-year-old was crowned Mrs. Beloit a year ago, and then was crowned Mrs. Rock County in September of 2021. She will be competing in the state pageant’s formal wear, swimsuit and interview competition.
She will remain Mrs. Rock County for a year, unless she wins on Saturday. Those representing their communities in the Mrs. Wisconsin pageant must be married, and are recognized for their ability to integrate intellect, beauty and community service.
People can watch live via a ticket purchase at the Mrs. Wisconsin United States Pageant website at www.mrswisconsinpageant.com for the event set for Saturday at 6 p.m.
Teague is confident and ready to bring her smile back to the stage, as last year she had to wear a mask.
“I’ve got a good chance. I’m loving the support of our community and am very proud,” she said.
Teague said she loves proving anything is possible and inspiring younger women.
“Growing up for me, there weren’t many Black queens. You can do anything you put your mind to and age is not a factor,” she said.
It’s been a big year for Teague, who is the owner of Always & Forever Formal Wear and Sunshine Photo at 317 State St.
Her title has helped her bring awareness to her beloved hometown and the two platforms close to her heart—Rest in His Arms Angel Gowns and the Lady Business #endperiodpoverty drive.
Her first platform is being an advocate for Rest in His Arms Angel Gowns, which provides gowns or little tuxedos for families grieving the loss of a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or other infant death. Teague helps women donate their used wedding or prom dress to be made into a small gown or blanket for babies who passed away known as “rainbow babies.” People can drop off their wedding or prom dresses by appointment-only for their transformation into a stunning satiny garment.
Teague started providing the gowns and blankets in 2018 as soon as she opened her shop. She keeps an ample supply on hand in case a family is in need and to give families a wide selection.
Teague said 2,165 gowns have been made and distributed by Rest in His Arms, which is in 25 states and in Zimbabwe, Mexico and Canada.
Teague is able to give away gowns locally as well as nationally and internationally. Locally, she’s given away 20 to local grieving families and 10 more to nurses who picked up the gowns for families who lost a baby at area hospitals.
Teague’s other platform is the Lady Business #endperiodpoverty drive in Beloit where she collects feminine hygiene products. She gives them to Caritas and to ladies who stop into the shop.
This past year, Teague said she completed the Rock County Jumpstart business accelerator program where she got second place at the business pitch night for her business expansion plans. She has helped out with the non-profit Rising Queens and is working toward getting a chapter started for Rest in His Arms so she can make more gowns in the store.
She has attended local events and was a guest speaker for Black History Month at Aldrich and McNeel intermediate schools, and participated in the 4th Annual Black Women in Business Expo in February as a vendor and speaker. On April 25, she will chat with students at career day at South Beloit High School, where she graduated.
At the upcoming Beloit Wine Walk, she will have live models at her store. After the Beloit Farmers Market commences, she is planning a Saturday “decon” event where she and volunteers will take apart dresses to help save seamstresses time when they construct the angel gowns.
“It’s going to be a great way for our younger kids to learn what goes into sewing and to use a seam ripper to take apart a garment,” she said.
Teague’s journey has been a long time in the making. She dabbled in pageants when she was younger, but mostly focused on sports and being a cheerleader in high school.
Today, Teague and her husband Jacob have three children—Justin Teague, 17; Jaxon Teague, 16; and Anieya Pittman, 14. She opened her shop in 2018 offering formal wear for weddings, pageants and other special occasions.
She decided to get involved to give back to the community and to spread her wings.
“As a mom you get so focused on being a wife and mother and kind of lose yourself. I’ve always been a person that loves to give back to her community, am confidendent and like to be involved. This helps me make sure I keep my confidence and shows younger girls that anything is possible,” she said.
Always athletic, she said staying in shape has come easy for her. She’s not scared of the swimsuit competition as she is ready.
“It’s a great way to build confidence as a woman. You have to be comfortable in your body,” she said.
For the upcoming competition she is going to work on more eye contact, and to have fun with the evening.
“I give back to the community, no matter if I have a crown or sash or not,” she said.
Teague also remains busy at her store. She is in prom season and is happy to report weddings are picking up after the pandemic.
“My personal wedding dress line is doing well. I have a few tricks up my sleeve that I can’t wait to roll out. I’m very blessed,” she said.
For more information on Rest in His Arms angel gowns, people can visit www.restinhisarms.org.