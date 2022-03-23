BELOIT—With the coming of spring comes the sound of roaring motorcycle engines. It also brings words of caution as motorcycle accidents begin occurring as the weather gets warmer.
On Tuesday, a motorcycle accident occurred on the intersection of Pleasant Street and White Avenue in Beloit. The motorcycle and sedan collided near the intersection. Spring is here and it is important to know how to avoid more potential accidents.
“Car’s aren’t used to seeing us, motorcycles, out yet and it important to remind people to keep an eye out,” said Jim Jones Manager at Rock County Cycles, a motorcycle shop in Janesville.
“Riders need to keep an eye out for salt and sand which is still on the road from the winter season. Looking at the curb you can see the build-up of salt and sand,” Jones explained.
“Especially as a motorcycle rider, you need to be defensive and be aware of your surroundings,” explains Captain Doug Coulter of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is important to wear proper attire while operating a motorcycle,” Coulter said. “It is required by law to wear eye protection, be it a face shield, helmet or glasses.”
Coulter has experience driving 15 years on a motorcycle for the department. He attended a driving program through Harley-Davidson and Northwestern University.
“I recommend drivers who have been riding motorcycles for years to take classes every couple years to stay up to date,” Coulter explained. “Riders can always learn something new.”
There are various driving classes available for cyclists including Cruising Safely Motorcycle & Driving Instruction, LLC and Blackhawk Technical College.
Blackhawk Technical College is currently offering three 16-hour classes for the Spring 2022 Semester.
The Motorcycle Safety Foundation is offering e-classes on their website for motorcycle drivers as well. The courses can be found at https://www.msf-usa.org/students.aspx.
While for non-motorcyclist drivers, it is important for drivers to be aware of motorcyclists and practice safety.
Last weekend Rock County Sherriff’s office arrested two drivers for an OWI alone, according to their record’s department. In 2021 the same weekend, the number of OWI’s increased to five the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day.
“Motorcycles are hard to see, even as a motorcyclist, so it important for all drivers to keep their eyes on the road and be aware of their surroundings,” Captain Coulter explained.
Similar to motorcycle riders, there are even more opportunities to learn driving safety. Rock Valley Driving School, Best Defense, in Janesville, and Drive Right, in Roscoe, all offer driving classes.
Recently Beloit’s police department has made it a priority to warrant against distracted driving.