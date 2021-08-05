BELOIT—Paige Hoops and her mother Joyce DesJardin are brewing up their first small business venture: Rise and Grind Coffee Haus, a unique, mobile cafe trailer concept offering coffee, teas and other fresh beverages alongside healthy breakfast options.
The pair have requested a conditional use permit to allow the coffee trailer, that’s currently being custom-built, at 635 Broad St. in downtown Beloit near the 615 Club.
Hoops, a Rockton native and U.S. Army veteran, said the idea was born out of her and her mother working out at 5 a.m. and stopping for coffee, but realizing there were not many health-conscious breakfast or beverage options. DesJardin is bringing her baking expertise for all the delectable food offerings.
“We want to build a healthy morning routine and we want to be part of helping other people do that, too,” Hoops said. “I can’t wait to get in there and see smiling happy faces every day and getting regulars and building relationships. Our goal is to start people’s days off on a healthy note.”
Parts of the menu are still under development, but Hoops said many of the items, including the coffee syrups would be homemade and organic. Gluten-free and Keto options will be available, she added.
“We want to focus on sustainability and using as many local, organic and natural ingredients as we can,” Hoops said.
The venture, if approved, would see the trailer remain semi-permanently at the Broad Street location, with plans in the works to add a smaller coffee and treat cart to be part of regional events, from farmers markets to private events.
“We’re so excited to be part of the community and to help people start off their mornings right,” Hoops said. “Beloit is up-and-coming and I think the growth really is special. I want to be part of that. I love the community here.”