BELOIT — The Beloit City Council took no action and laid over a proposed zoning amendment tied to medical facility development on Tuesday after a public hearing that drew passionate debate between those opposed and in support of the proposal.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the proposal changes “hospital” as a use category with the broader term “medical facility,” and would clarify that hospitals, medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and nursing homes are examples of potentially allowed developments. Another change would remove emergency medical care as an example of retail service and medical and dental clinics as examples of office uses.
On Aug. 18, the Plan Commission approved the ordinance change by a narrow vote of 4-3. In November of 2020, the commission failed to approve a similar effort to change zoning related to medical facilities in a 3-3 vote, which prompted the proposal to stall.
The entire effort follows an application by OrthoIllinois to open an ambulatory surgery center in Beloit, which prompted swift and sustained outcry from Beloit Health System.
A public hearing was held Tuesday, with nearly two dozen speakers both for and against the changes that supporters say would bring more competition and increased health care options in the city, while opponents say it could harm the city's largest existing health care provider, Beloit Health System.
At the Aug. 18 Plan Commission meeting, the Beloit Plan Commission made recommendations that would alter sections of the proposed changes. The recommendations proposed at Plan Commission would change C-1 office district zonings from conditional use to permitted and central business district core zonings from conditional to permitted.
Beloit Council President Clinton Anderson said the recommendations by the commission were “substantial,” and require the entire notice and approval process separate from the current effort.
That’s all contingent upon the council taking action on the proposal in its current form at its Sept. 20 meeting before restarting the process with the recommendations made by Plan Commission.
City staff have confirmed that OrthoIllinois is interested in a property in the 2100 block of Freeman Parkway that is currently zoned as C-3, one of the highest allowed commercial zonings offered by municipalities, but no application has yet been filed by the company with the city’s planning and building services department.
It should also be noted that Council Vice President Brittany Keyes and Councilor Regina Dunkin, both of whom serve as per-diem employees at Beloit Health System, recused themselves from the discussion after previously saying they would remain involved in the council’s discussion and decision making process on the issue.
Prior to discussion, Keyes said she stood by her previous comments, but added it was her “responsibility to recuse (herself) if there is a legal or perceived conflict.”
Dunkin added,”I have had a chance to reflect on this matter and I feel that my participation would create the appearance of impropriety. Therefore, I am choosing to recuse myself.”