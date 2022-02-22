SOUTH BELOIT - Following a 50-year career at his family’s snack food manufacturing business, Pat McCleary retired from his position as President and CEO of Axium Foods on Dec. 31, 2021.
Pat McCleary’s father, Eugene “Mac” McCleary, started the business, then called McCleary Industries, in 1960 in South Beloit, the city it is still located in today. Pat McCleary officially joined the business in September 1972, though he started helping his father at the early age of 14.
He led the business through numerous expansions and updates, to be a business today that employs over 200 team members, contributes over $17,000,000 annually to the local economy, and continues to support the local community through charitable donations.
“We deeply appreciate Pat’s significant career and the positive impact he has had on the company, community, and team members. Pat’s work ethic, experience, wisdom, passion, and compassion has been exemplary. Pat has made a lasting impact on Axium Foods, and his legacy will shine bright” said Jim Himmel, Vice President and General Manager of Axium Foods Inc.
Axium Foods, Inc. is a snack food manufacturer that makes corn-based snack products for some of the largest grocery chains in the United States. Family-owned and operated since 1960, Axium Foods is also a contract manufacturer, in addition to producing Pajeda’s, its own brand of snacks.