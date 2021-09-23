LOCAL STOCKS

THURSDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy 57.26

American AT&T 27.19

AutoZone 1,687.79

Bank of Montreal 101.43

BP Amoco 26.16

Blackhawk Bancorp 35.50

Chevron/Texaco 100.06

Corteva 42.41

Ecolab 223.90

EnPro 85.77

Exelon 49.65

Exxon 57.08

Foot Locker 51.95

Ford 13.71

General Electric 102.96

General Motors 51.92

Goodyear 17.48

Honeywell 219.70

Hormel 40.63

IBM 136.73

Ingredion 88.81

International Paper 57.10

JP Morgan Chase 161.18

Kellogg 63.15

McDonalds 244.76

Motorola 240.21

Newell 24.11

Northrop Grumman 350.91

Pepsi Inc 154.13

Raytheon Technologies 86.75

Regal Beloit 142.01

Sensient Tech 92.09

Stanley B&D 184.45

U.S. Steel 21.88

ViacomCBS 43.83

Volkswagen 31.68

Walgreens 48.46

Wal-Mart 142.77

W.W. Grainger 403.39

Woodward Governor 115.37

Dow Jones 34,764.82 up 506.50

NASDAQ 15,052.24 up 155.40

S&P 500 4,448.98 up 53.34

Utilities 893.61 down 4.44

NYSE Volume 839,774,286

Recommended for you