Markets 9-24 Sep 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCAL STOCKSTHURSDAY FINALAlliant Energy 57.26American AT&T 27.19AutoZone 1,687.79Bank of Montreal 101.43BP Amoco 26.16Blackhawk Bancorp 35.50Chevron/Texaco 100.06Corteva 42.41Ecolab 223.90EnPro 85.77Exelon 49.65Exxon 57.08Foot Locker 51.95Ford 13.71General Electric 102.96General Motors 51.92Goodyear 17.48Honeywell 219.70Hormel 40.63IBM 136.73Ingredion 88.81International Paper 57.10JP Morgan Chase 161.18Kellogg 63.15McDonalds 244.76Motorola 240.21Newell 24.11Northrop Grumman 350.91Pepsi Inc 154.13Raytheon Technologies 86.75Regal Beloit 142.01Sensient Tech 92.09Stanley B&D 184.45U.S. Steel 21.88ViacomCBS 43.83Volkswagen 31.68Walgreens 48.46Wal-Mart 142.77W.W. Grainger 403.39Woodward Governor 115.37Dow Jones 34,764.82 up 506.50NASDAQ 15,052.24 up 155.40S&P 500 4,448.98 up 53.34Utilities 893.61 down 4.44NYSE Volume 839,774,286 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Beloit School District admin recommend hire of ousted TLA Principal Karns Interstate construction expected to wrap up in December Janesville man dies in head-on crash on Hwy 14 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime