Markets 9-15 Sep 14, 2021 2 hrs ago
LOCAL STOCKSTUESDAY FINALAlliant Energy;59.28American AT&T;27.33AutoZone;1,563.77Bank of Montreal;100.50BP Amoco;24.65Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50Chevron/Texaco;96.20Corteva;42.26Ecolab;223.56EnPro;81.56Exelon;50.38Exxon;54.58Foot Locker;49.75Ford;12.86General Electric;100.38General Motors;50.74Goodyear;16.14Honeywell;220.19Hormel;42.41IBM;136.22Ingredion;86.51International Paper;57.75JP Morgan Chase;157.07Kellogg;63.68McDonalds;241.13Motorola;240.81Newell;24.72Northrop Grumman;351.73Pepsi Inc;155.15Raytheon Technologies;82.74Regal Beloit;147.91Sensient Tech;91.48Stanley B&D;182.38U.S. Steel;24.45ViacomCBS;43.16Volkswagen;33.02Walgreens;48.22Wal-Mart;144.30W.W. Grainger;409.88Woodward Governor;122.82Dow Jones;34,577.57 down 292.06NASDAQ;15,037.76 down 67.82S&P 500;4,443.05 down 25.68Utilities;924.69 down 2.59NYSE Volume;856,983,250