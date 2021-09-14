LOCAL STOCKS

TUESDAY FINAL

Alliant Energy;59.28

American AT&T;27.33

AutoZone;1,563.77

Bank of Montreal;100.50

BP Amoco;24.65

Blackhawk Bancorp;35.50

Chevron/Texaco;96.20

Corteva;42.26

Ecolab;223.56

EnPro;81.56

Exelon;50.38

Exxon;54.58

Foot Locker;49.75

Ford;12.86

General Electric;100.38

General Motors;50.74

Goodyear;16.14

Honeywell;220.19

Hormel;42.41

IBM;136.22

Ingredion;86.51

International Paper;57.75

JP Morgan Chase;157.07

Kellogg;63.68

McDonalds;241.13

Motorola;240.81

Newell;24.72

Northrop Grumman;351.73

Pepsi Inc;155.15

Raytheon Technologies;82.74

Regal Beloit;147.91

Sensient Tech;91.48

Stanley B&D;182.38

U.S. Steel;24.45

ViacomCBS;43.16

Volkswagen;33.02

Walgreens;48.22

Wal-Mart;144.30

W.W. Grainger;409.88

Woodward Governor;122.82

Dow Jones;34,577.57 down 292.06

NASDAQ;15,037.76 down 67.82

S&P 500;4,443.05 down 25.68

Utilities;924.69 down 2.59

NYSE Volume;856,983,250

Recommended for you